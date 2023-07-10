Green Chilli Prices Surge In India; Here Are 5 Alternatives To It

India is currently grappling with soaring green chilli prices. Currently, green chillies are being sold for a staggering Rs 400 per kg in retail markets in Delhi-NCR. This indispensable ingredient, known for its fiery flavour and distinct taste, has become increasingly expensive, leaving consumers and chefs alike searching for viable alternatives.

3 things you need to know

Increasing demand for spicy cuisine has outpaced the supply of chilli prices, driving up its prices.

Alternative substitutes can be used to add heat and flavour to dishes, although they may alter the overall taste profile.

Green chilli prices surge: Know the cause behind it

One major factor driving up green chilli prices is the relentless increase in demand from the consumers. Spicy cuisine is enjoyed all over India and green chillies are a staple ingredient in many households. This surge in demand has outpaced the supply, leading to price rise.

(Green chillies is a staple ingredient in many households | Image: Shutterstock)

Logistical hurdles and transportation challenges have also played a role in creating scarcity. This has directly affected the prices of green chillies. Disruptions in the supply chain, such as delays in transportation or difficulties in sourcing, have resulted in reduced availability and increased costs.

Substitutes for green chillies

While consumers wait for a decline in green chilli prices, there are alternative spices that can add heat and flavour to your dishes. Although they may not replicate the exact taste and flavour profile of green chillies, they can be used as substitutes.

Red chilli powder

If you prefer a dry substitute, red chilli powder can be added to increase heat and spice in your dishes. However, keep in mind that it lacks the fresh flavour of green chillies and should be used sparingly to avoid its overwhelming effect on the dish.

(Red chilli powder can be added to increase heat and spice in your dishes | Image: Shutterstock)

Whole red chillies

Whole red chillies, which are generally hotter than green chillies, can also be used as a substitute. To reduce the overall spice profile, remove the seeds and membranes. It's important to note that whole red chillies will impart a reddish colour to your dish, which differs from the vibrant green colour of green chillies.

(To reduce overall spiciness, remove the seeds and membranes | Image: Shutterstock)

Red pepper flakes

For those seeking heat and a smoky flavour, red pepper flakes make a fantastic substitute to green chillies. Sprinkle them sparingly or adjust to suit individual spice preferences.

(Red pepper flakes make a fantastic substitute | Image: Shutterstock)

Black pepper

Black pepper, although not a direct substitute, offers a healthy alternative to green chillies. It provides a pungent and spicy taste to dishes, albeit with a different flavour profile. Adjust the quantity of black pepper based on your personal preference as its potency can vary.

(Black pepper provides a pungent and spicy taste to dishes | Image: Shutterstock)

Cayenne pepper powder

Cayenne pepper powder, made from dried and ground red chilli peppers, is another spicy alternative to green chillies. Use it sparingly, adjusting the quantity based on your desired level of heat.

(Its made from dried and ground red chilli peppers | Image: Shutterstock)

While these substitutes can enhance the spice flavour of your dishes, it’s important to remember that they may alter the overall flavour profile. Experiment with different quantities and combinations to find the right balance for your taste preferences.