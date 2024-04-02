×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 09:57 IST

Gut-friendly Indian Beverages You Cannot Afford To Miss This Summer

Enjoy these delicious and gut-friendly Indian beverages to stay hydrated, cool, and digestive-friendly this summer.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Buttermilk
Buttermilk | Image:Freepik
Summer is predicted to be harsh this year and staying hydrated and maintaining good gut health becomes essential during these scorching months. And with the kind of versatility it has, Indian cuisine offers many refreshing and gut-friendly beverages that not only quench your thirst but also support digestion and promote gut health. Here are six Indian beverages you cannot afford to miss this summer.

Lassi

Lassi is a popular curd-based drink that comes in various flavours, including sweet, nutty, and fruity. Made by blending curd with water, sugar, and extra flavours like rose, cardamom, pista or mango, lassi is not just delicious but also packed with probiotics that promote gut health. This creamy beverage is a perfect way to beat the summer heat while supporting your digestive system.

Lassi | Image: Unsplash

Buttermilk or Chaas

Buttermilk, also known as chaas, is made by diluting curd with water and adding spices like roasted cumin, salt, and mint. Rich in probiotics, buttermilk aids digestion, soothes the stomach, and helps cool the body during hot weather. Enjoy a chilled glass of buttermilk after a spicy meal or as a refreshing midday drink to keep your gut happy and hydrated.

Ginger tea

Ginger tea, or adrak chai, is a soothing beverage that offers numerous health benefits, including improved digestion and relief from cramps and bloating. The natural anti-inflammatory properties of ginger help calm the stomach and alleviate gastrointestinal discomfort, making it a good choice for maintaining good gut health during the summer months.

Ginger tea | Image: Unsplash

Amla juice

Amla, or gooseberry, is revered for its potent antioxidant properties and high vitamin C content. Amla juice is a refreshing and nutritious beverage that supports digestive health, boosts immunity, and helps detoxify the body. Start your day with a glass of freshly squeezed amla juice to kickstart your metabolism and promote optimal digestion throughout the day.

Haldi doodh

Haldi doodh, or golden milk, is a traditional Indian remedy renowned for its anti-inflammatory and digestive properties. Combining turmeric with warm milk and a touch of honey creates a comforting and nourishing beverage that soothes the stomach, aids digestion, and promotes overall well-being. Enjoy a warm cup of haldi doodh before bedtime to relax your body and support gut health.

Haldi doodh | Image: Unsplash

Kokum sharbat

Kokum sharbat is a refreshing summer drink made from the extract of kokum fruit, which is known for its cooling and digestive qualities. Rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, kokum sharbat helps alleviate acidity, improve digestion, and hydrates you during hot weather.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 09:10 IST

Whatsapp logo