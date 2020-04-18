Happy National Garlic Day 2020: Garlic Peeling Hacks That One Needs To Know

April 19, 2020, is celebrated as the National Garlic Day. Garlic is one of the most important ingredients that go into cooking. It has a strong flavour but has a not-so-huge downside. Garlic clove is hard to peel. Read on to know more about garlic hacks, how to peel garlic and the easiest garlic flavoured recipe here on the occasion of Garlic Day 2020:

Garlic hacks: How to peel the garlic

There are three ways to remove the outer layer or the skin of garlic gloves. One of them is the Kinfe pluck method. In this method, one needs a knife which is sharp at the pointy end. Dig it into the garlic clove and twist it to release it from the whole garlic. This is a very easy way to remove garlic peels but it takes a lot of practice and perseverance to master it before one can happily start plucking out garlic with ease.

The second method is something that has been taught in the fantasy flick Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Instead of cutting a clove of garlic or chopping it to remove the outer layer, one can simply take a knife and squeeze it against the surface with the flat side of the knife. It will remove the garlic cover with ease. The third and final technique to remove the garlic peels is the most effective one and it consumes very little time.

One needs to grab a steel container and put the cloves in it. Then shake the container for over five to seven minutes. This releases the cloves from its outer covering. It is the most effective way and is not detail-oriented at all, meaning it can be done with brute force.

