Healthy Dips And Spreads That All Foodies Must Try

Dips are loved by everyone and are a must in any kind of gathering. Be it a party or a close gathering, you will find everyone craving a good dip to go with their chips, chicken wings, fries, and many more things. The best part is that dips are easy to make as it requires less complicated means of cooking and saves a lot of time in the kitchen.

Dips can be healthy too. If you are someone who is looking for a few healthy dips' recipe, we've got you. Read to know a few dips that can be a perfect side dish and also enhance flavour of what you have served.

Ranch greek yogurt dip



Using Greek yogurt as a base for dip can boost your snack’s nutrients. These dips are much higher in protein than those made with sour cream.

Recipe: Whisk Greek yogurt, garlic powder, onion powder, dill, and parsley in a small bowl. Add salt as per your taste and youa re good to go.

Garlic avocado dip



This creamy, nutritious spread can also be used on sandwiches and wraps. Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fatty acids, which boosts your heart health. They also provide vitamins C and E.

Recipe: Mash the avocado in a small bowl. Once done, add garlic cloves and mix it into the spread. Add salt and pepper as per your taste.

Mashed pea spread



This pea-based snack tastes great on toast, sandwiches, wraps, and even pizza at times. Peas are also loaded with nutrients which makes it a healthy choice.

Recipe: Put peas in a mixing bowl and mash it using a fork. Add the feta cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice to it before mixing.

Cilantro-lime avocado dip



Mashed avocado makes a great dip for veggies. To add further flavours to your go-to avocado dip, try adding fresh cilantro and lime juice.

Recipe: In a mixing bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Add the lime juice, cilantro, and salt, then mix until combined.