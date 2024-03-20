×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Healthy Dips And Spreads That All Foodies Must Try

Dips can be healthy too. If you are someone who is looking for a few healthy dips' recipe, read this to find out.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy Dips And Spreads That All Foodies Must Try
Healthy Dips And Spreads That All Foodies Must Try | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dips are loved by everyone and are a must in any kind of gathering. Be it a party or a close gathering, you will find everyone craving a good dip to go with their chips, chicken wings, fries, and many more things. The best part is that dips are easy to make as it requires less complicated means of cooking and saves a lot of time in the kitchen.

Dips can be healthy too. If you are someone who is looking for a few healthy dips' recipe, we've got you. Read to know a few dips that can be a perfect side dish and also enhance flavour of what you have served.

Advertisement
File photo of dips | Image: Unsplash 

Ranch greek yogurt dip 
 

Using Greek yogurt as a base for dip can boost your snack’s nutrients. These dips are much higher in protein than those made with sour cream.

Advertisement

Recipe: Whisk Greek yogurt, garlic powder, onion powder, dill, and parsley in a small bowl. Add salt as per your taste and youa re good to go.

Garlic avocado dip 
 

This creamy, nutritious spread can also be used on sandwiches and wraps. Avocados are an excellent source of monounsaturated fatty acids, which boosts your heart health. They also provide vitamins C and E.

Recipe: Mash the avocado in a small bowl. Once done, add garlic cloves and mix it into the spread. Add salt and pepper as per your taste.

Advertisement

Mashed pea spread
 

File photo of mashed pea spread | Image: Unsplash 

This pea-based snack tastes great on toast, sandwiches, wraps, and even pizza at times. Peas are also loaded with nutrients which makes it a healthy choice.

Advertisement

Recipe: Put peas in a mixing bowl and mash it using a fork. Add the feta cheese, olive oil, and lemon juice to it before mixing.

Cilantro-lime avocado dip 
 

Mashed avocado makes a great dip for veggies. To add further flavours to your go-to avocado dip, try adding fresh cilantro and lime juice.

Recipe: In a mixing bowl, mash the avocado with a fork. Add the lime juice, cilantro, and salt, then mix until combined.

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 10:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

pm modi

PM Modi on startups

a few seconds ago
The ship later completely capsized, the coast guard said.

S Korean Tanker Capsizes

a few seconds ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

Tamilisai Joins BJP

3 minutes ago
Tim Cook

Tim Cook visits China

7 minutes ago
England vs Australia 2nd Test live score The Ashes ENG vs AUS Live Stokes vs Cummins

Ashes 2023, Lord's Test

9 minutes ago
Karnataka Congress on Edge As Muslim Leaders Demand 3 Tickets For Lok Sabha Elections

Karnataka Lok Sabha

9 minutes ago
Three Set Themselves on Fire in Bengaluru's JP Nagar, Die

Bengaluru Suicide

11 minutes ago
War 2 Hrithik Roshan

War 2 Update

12 minutes ago
Samsung

Samsung revenue plans

17 minutes ago
BREAKING: 30 Persons Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

Maha Bus Accident

22 minutes ago
European Union

EU on Meta, Apple

23 minutes ago
USA Cricket

USA Cricket confirmed to

24 minutes ago
Stock market news

Sensex jumps 200 points

27 minutes ago
Understanding Different Types Of Workouts To Train More Effectively

Different Workouts

32 minutes ago
Balkaur Singh file photo

Balkaur Singh's Ordeal

34 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

37 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Rally

40 minutes ago
A structure set on fire by angry people after the death of two boys in Budaun on Tuesday night

Badaun Double Murder

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News15 hours ago

  3. NIA Arrests 11 More People In Ram Navami Case

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Direct tax collection grew at 19.88% in FY24

    Economy News15 hours ago

  5. Tata Motors inaugurates registered vehicle scrapping facility

    Business News15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo