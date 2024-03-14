×

Updated March 14th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

Healthy Flours That You Must Have In Your Kitchen

With an centralised focus on health first, people are looking for the best flours for everyday use from oats flour to Bajra flour.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthiest flours
Healthiest flours | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
In every corner of this world, diverse eating habits have led to the creation of kitchen cornerstones that function as the key ingredients part of a particular state or nation’s staple diet. The utilisation of flour is best-displayed through Indian food variants like paratha, roti, chapati, in which flour is the whole and soul of every Indians daily food requirements. With an enhanced focus on healthier options, here's a list of the most beneficial flours to choose from. 

Besan flour

Also known as chickpea flour, besan is a great source of plant-based protein ideal for a range of dishes. Its high protein content supports muscle repair and growth while aiding in weight management. Furthermore, its low glycemic index makes it a healthier choice for those with diabetes.

Image credit: Unsplash

Oats flour

A champion in the breakfast category, flour is celebrated for its high fibre content, keeping you satiated for longer periods. Rich in essential nutrients like manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium, it supports one's digestive health and aids in lowering cholesterol levels. Opting for steel-cut oats ensures you avoid genetically modified or overly processed variants available in the market.

Buckwheat flour

Buckwheat, or Kuttu flour, offers a gluten-free alternative packed with antioxidants, fibre, and minerals such as magnesium and iron. Despite its misleading name, buckwheat is a seed, not wheat, making it a heart-healthy option that promotes digestion and sustained energy.

Image credit: Unsplash

Bajra flour 

Made from the ancient grain Bajra, this flour is loaded with magnesium, phosphorus, and antioxidants. It promotes heart health, aids digestion, and boosts immunity, although it is best suited for winter consumption than the summer season.

Whole Wheat flour

Preserving the bran and germ, whole wheat flour is a greater source of fibre, vitamins, and minerals than refined flours. Its nutty flavour and versatility make it a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals.

Ragi flour

Known as finger millet, Ragi flour is a nutritional powerhouse, aiding people in improving their digestive capabilities, managing cholesterol, and in diabetes control due to its high calcium, iron, and amino acids content.


 

Published March 14th, 2024 at 16:58 IST

