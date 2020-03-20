Healthy Meal Ideas: 5 North Indian Meals To Savour On During The City's Lockdown

The dishes which come under the North Indian cuisine are sure to boost up your immunity but at the same time, these dishes can also increase your cholesterol. Nowadays in this time of crisis, it is essential to eat healthy dishes while being quarantined. Here are 5 different healthy North Indian dishes that will help you stay fit and healthy.

Source: Beerbiceps/YouTube

5 healthy North Indian dishes

Palak Paneer

Palak or Spinach has a lot of health benefits. It is a good source of Iron and is also rich in vitamin C and vitamin A. The bland taste of palak can make it difficult to eat and thus it is blended using some Indian spices. Adding Paneer to it, can be like a cherry on top.

Butter Chicken

Butter chicken is a heavy dish mostly eaten with naan or other types of roti. The main ingredient of Butter chicken is obviously butter but you can give it a healthy twist by replacing butter with low-fat butter or adding cream to make the gravy creamy.

Also Read: Planning To Go Gluten-free? Know The Food Products & Its Impact

Also Read: Kadaknath Chicken: What Is This Breed Of Chicken Known For And Why Is It Making Headlines?

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana. also known as sago, keeps your blood pressure in control and also helps in promoting blood flow. Sabudana Khichdi is mostly consumed by people who have been fasting but very few know that this dish is one of the healthiest north Indian dishes.

Parathas

Parathas can be cooked using flours like wheat flour or maida. And for those who do not like eating their veggies, one easy trick to cook parathas is stuffing veggies in the flour. Stuffed vegetables like onion, cabbage, broccoli and methi are healthy and also taste good in parathas.

Mix Dal

Dal is the richest source of protein and is also one of the main dishes in North Indian cuisine. Mix dal is cooked using different dals like toor dal, chana dal, moong dal and masoor dal.

Also Read: Ubadiyu Is A Native Gujarati Dish, And Here Is Where To Have It In Mumbai

Also Read: Carrot Benefits That Can Help You Get Glowing And Vibrant Skin