Healthy Natural Alternatives To Sugar That You Must Include In Your Diet

It is a known fact that sugar isn't good for health. Sugar contains no protein, essential fats, vitamins or minerals. It interferes with hormones in your body that regulates hunger and satiety. This can lead to increased calorie intake and weight gain. Sugar also harms your metabolism, which can lead to increased insulin and fat storage.

In fact, many studies have found a strong link between sugar and obesity. Especially, added sugar is the single worst ingredient in the modern diet. It has been associated with many serious diseases, including obesity, heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Here are some natural & healthy alternatives to sugar. Read ahead to know more-

Natural & healthy alternatives to sugar

Maple Syrup

Maple syrup is a thick, sugary liquid that's made by cooking down the sap of maple trees. It contains a decent amount of minerals, including calcium, potassium, iron, zinc and manganese. It also contains at least 24 different types of antioxidants. While maple syrup contains some beneficial nutrients and antioxidants, it's very high in sugar. It has a slightly lower glycemic level than regular sugar, so it may not raise blood sugar levels as quickly, but it will still raise them. Much like coconut sugar and honey, maple syrup is a slightly better option than regular sugar. However, it is advised that it should still be consumed in moderation.

Honey

Honey is a thick, golden liquid produced by honey bees. It contains some amount of vitamins and minerals, as well as an abundance of beneficial antioxidants. Eating honey may help raise the levels of antioxidants in your blood. High levels of antioxidants in the blood are linked to a lower risk of disease. In fact, honey has been shown to improve several risk factors for disease. But despite the fact that studies have shown, honey has some promising health benefits. It still contains fructose, which can contribute to a slew of health problems. In short, honey is still sweet and not as harmless as sugar.

Coconut Sugar

Coconut sugar is extracted from the sap of the coconut palm. It contains a few nutrients, including iron, zinc, calcium and potassium, as well as antioxidants. It also has a lower glycemic index than sugar, which may be partly due to its inulin content. Inulin is a type of fibre that has been shown to slow glucose absorption. It's also very high in fructose, which is the main reason why regular sugar is so unhealthy in the first place. At the end of the day, coconut sugar is slightly similar to regular sugar, just much healthier than regular sugar.

Disclaimer

The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.