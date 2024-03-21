×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Healthy No-Oil Recipes To Make Without Air-fryer, Oven Or Microwave

Traditional stovetop cooking has a versatile range of recipes that you can make with zero or minimum oil. Here are five no-oil recipes to try.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Healthy No-Oil Recipes
Healthy No-Oil Recipes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

If you're looking to cut back on oil in your cooking without sacrificing flavour or texture, the options that are usually available have something to do with air-frying or baking in the oven. However, traditional stovetop cooking also has a versatile range of recipes that you can make with zero or minimum oil. Here are five no-oil recipes that you can easily prepare on the stovetop.

Lentil soup

Warm up with a hearty and comforting lentil soup that's packed with protein and fibre. In a large pot, sauté onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric in a splash of vegetable broth. Add rinsed lentils, diced tomatoes, chopped carrots, and celery, along with enough water or vegetable broth to cover the ingredients. Simmer the soup until the lentils are tender and the flavours have mixed together, adding more liquid if necessary.

Lentil soup | Image: Unsplash

Vegetable stir-fry

Whip up a nutritious vegetable stir-fry without the need for oil. Heat a non-stick over medium-high heat and add a splash of vegetable broth or water. Toss in your favourite veggies such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and peas, along with garlic, ginger, and your choice of seasoning. Stir-fry until the vegetables are tender-crisp, adding more broth or water as needed to prevent sticking.

Tofu scramble

Start your day off right with a satisfying tofu scramble that's both flavorful and nutritious. Crumble firm tofu into a skillet and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Add diced onions, bell peppers, spinach, and any other vegetables you like, along with your favourite seasonings such as nutritional yeast, turmeric, and black salt for an eggy flavour. Cook until the vegetables are tender and the tofu is heated through, stirring occasionally.

Chana masala

This no-oil chana masala recipe will change your perception of healthy food. Begin by boiling your soaked chickpeas and save a little of the boiled chickpea broth. In a large pot, saute diced onions, garlic, and ginger in a splash of chickpea broth until softened. Add chickpeas, diced tomatoes, and spices such as garam masala, red chilli powder, cumin, and coriander. Simmer the curry until the flavours have melded together and the chickpeas are tender, adding water as needed to achieve your desired consistency. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Chana masala | Image: Unsplash

Poha

Whip up a quick and easy breakfast or snack with this no-oil Indian favourite, poha. Rinse poha under cold water until softened, then drain well. In a non-stick kadhai, sauté diced onions, green chilies, salt and mustard seeds in a splash of water until the onions are translucent. Add the soaked poha, along with turmeric, salt, and any other spices you like, and stir well to combine. Cook until heated through, then garnish with chopped coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice before serving.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

omr sheet

JSSC JMSCCE answer key

a few seconds ago
Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

a minute ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

2 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

3 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

3 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

4 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

6 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

6 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

6 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

7 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

8 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

8 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

9 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

13 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

14 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo