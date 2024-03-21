Healthy No-Oil Recipes To Make Without Air-fryer, Oven Or Microwave

Advertisement

If you're looking to cut back on oil in your cooking without sacrificing flavour or texture, the options that are usually available have something to do with air-frying or baking in the oven. However, traditional stovetop cooking also has a versatile range of recipes that you can make with zero or minimum oil. Here are five no-oil recipes that you can easily prepare on the stovetop.

Lentil soup

Warm up with a hearty and comforting lentil soup that's packed with protein and fibre. In a large pot, sauté onions, garlic, and spices such as cumin, coriander, and turmeric in a splash of vegetable broth. Add rinsed lentils, diced tomatoes, chopped carrots, and celery, along with enough water or vegetable broth to cover the ingredients. Simmer the soup until the lentils are tender and the flavours have mixed together, adding more liquid if necessary.

Lentil soup | Image: Unsplash

Vegetable stir-fry

Whip up a nutritious vegetable stir-fry without the need for oil. Heat a non-stick over medium-high heat and add a splash of vegetable broth or water. Toss in your favourite veggies such as bell peppers, broccoli, carrots, and peas, along with garlic, ginger, and your choice of seasoning. Stir-fry until the vegetables are tender-crisp, adding more broth or water as needed to prevent sticking.

Tofu scramble

Start your day off right with a satisfying tofu scramble that's both flavorful and nutritious. Crumble firm tofu into a skillet and cook over medium heat until lightly browned. Add diced onions, bell peppers, spinach, and any other vegetables you like, along with your favourite seasonings such as nutritional yeast, turmeric, and black salt for an eggy flavour. Cook until the vegetables are tender and the tofu is heated through, stirring occasionally.

Chana masala

This no-oil chana masala recipe will change your perception of healthy food. Begin by boiling your soaked chickpeas and save a little of the boiled chickpea broth. In a large pot, saute diced onions, garlic, and ginger in a splash of chickpea broth until softened. Add chickpeas, diced tomatoes, and spices such as garam masala, red chilli powder, cumin, and coriander. Simmer the curry until the flavours have melded together and the chickpeas are tender, adding water as needed to achieve your desired consistency. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves.

Chana masala | Image: Unsplash

Poha

Whip up a quick and easy breakfast or snack with this no-oil Indian favourite, poha. Rinse poha under cold water until softened, then drain well. In a non-stick kadhai, sauté diced onions, green chilies, salt and mustard seeds in a splash of water until the onions are translucent. Add the soaked poha, along with turmeric, salt, and any other spices you like, and stir well to combine. Cook until heated through, then garnish with chopped coriander leaves and a squeeze of lemon juice before serving.