Here Are Some Healthy Snacks To Eat While Working From Home; See List Here

During the COVID-19 lockdown, many are working from their homes. With no commute involved, working is now a bit easier and more comfortable. But working from home has its own challenges and it is important to stay healthy while working from home. So here are some of the food items that you can devour at your home.

Fruits

Fruits are packed with nutrition. They are sources of various essential nutrients including potassium, dietary fiber, vitamin C, and folate (folic acid). A diet rich in potassium may help to maintain healthy blood pressure. Also, its the mango season. So it's time to hog on those sweet fruits and delight your tastebuds with it. Fruits also help you in the long run by keeping your body healthy. So consume them during this lockdown.

Popcorn

Popcorn is great in taste as well as health. It is is a healthy whole grain snack that has fibre and protein. They will also help enlighten your taste buds during your work from home and can be chewed easily.

Frozen Yoghurt

Want to lose some weight and stay healthy? Frozen Yogurt is your best choice. Roughly, a scoop of vanilla ice cream packs around 250 calories whereas a unit of Fro-Yo contains 100 calories. It is your best choice for a healthy snack.

Roasted Chickpeas

Roasted chickpeas are non-perishable. They’re rich in protein, fibre, and various vitamins and minerals. Half a cup of chickpeas has 5 grams of fibre and 10 grams of protein. They also contain most of the amino acids that your body needs, so their protein is considered to be of higher quality.

Dark Chocolate

Craving sweet is perfectly okay. But opt for dark chocolates instead. They’re packed with low-fat milk and rich cocoa. Dark chocolate can instantly lift up your mood and neutralise the sweet cravings without adding calories. Dark chocolate is also a healthy option.

Images source: Shutterstock