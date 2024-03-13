Advertisement

As the summer sun blazes down on us, staying hydrated is the need of the hour. The current season also brings you varying beverages that not only quench one's thirst or provide overall health benefits, but also replenish your soul. For those looking to ditch the sugary sodas and artificial juices, here are five healthy summer drinks you can easily whip up in your household.

Cucumber Mint Detox Water

Start with something simple yet truly refreshing. Cucumber mint detox water is the epitome of summer in a glass. Slice a cucumber into thin pieces, add a few mint leaves, and let them infuse well in water overnight. Due to its inherent cooling properties, the drink not only hydrates but also aids in detoxification and digestion.

Image credit: Unsplash

Coconut water and berry smoothie

If you're in a tropical headspace, then blend coconut water with your favourite berries, add a banana for sweetness, and a handful of spinach for an extra nutrient kick. This smoothie does hydrate you with plenty of antioxidants and vitamins, making it a great post-workout drink.

Image credit: YouTube Screengrab

Golden Turmeric Lemonade

Give your immune system a push with a golden turmeric lemonade. Combining fresh lemon juice, turmeric, a touch of honey, and a pinch of black pepper enhances turmeric's absorption. This drink is well-known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, whilst offering you a zesty way to stay replenished.

Watermelon Basil Agua Fresca

Utilise summer's favourite fruit with a watermelon basil agua fresca. Blend fresh watermelon with a splash of lime juice and some basil leaves for an aromatic twist. This drink is a low in calories beverage, making it a guilt-free way to beat the heat.

Iced green tea

For a caffeinated drink, brew some green tea and let it chill. Add a few slices of ginger and a spoonful of honey for a soothing drink. Green tea is recognised for having metabolism-enhancing properties, while ginger adds a spicy note and aids your digestion process.

