Herbal Teas For All Your Needs: Chamomile, Fruity Black Tea And More

Tea is one of the most consumed beverages in India. There are several types of tea that you can find in and around your surrounding environments. Herbal teas are types of teas that are naturally brewed from dried fruits, flowers, spices or herbs. Check out these popular herbal teas and their benefits.

Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a very popular herbal tea used as an aid for sleeping issues. According to Healthline, two of their studies have examined the effects of chamomile tea or extract on sleep problems in humans. The studies resulted in improved sleep quality and fewer symptoms of depression.

Hibiscus Tea

As the name suggests, Hibiscus tea is extracted from the colourful flowers of the hibiscus plant. It has a pink-red colour and refreshing, tart flavour. Hibiscus tea promotes weight loss by reducing the body's ability to absorb sugar. Tarty tea can be enjoyed as hot or iced tea.

Peppermint Tea

The cooling and refreshing flavours of peppermint are known to soothe the digestive problems, as well as menstrual cramps. Peppermint leaves contain relaxant and antispasmodic properties which provide relief from muscle cramp and spasm. This is why peppermint tea is known to be a perfect remedy to help with bloating, as added by Healthline.

Fruity Black Tea

According to Executive Chef Kuldeep Garude, fruity black tea helps to cleanse the residual mouth-feel. The high concentration of tannins in the beverage is also proven to enhance the sweetness of foods. They are usually and popularly known in India and Sri Lanka. When combined with sweet desserts, fruity black tea works wonders on taste.

Dandelion herbal tea

Dandelion herbal tea is obtained from the yellow dandelion flower. The tea is extracted by boiling the flower petals. The root of the dandelion can be used to make coffee. Dandelion tea can be used for weight loss because it promotes the breakdown of fat and cholesterol.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

Image Credits - Unsplash by Sabri Tuzcu