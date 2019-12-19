Chillies: Some Health Benefits Of Consuming Chillies That You Should Know

For all those foodies who cannot do without a little bit of spice, chillies are a must-have in the dishes. They not only add some much-needed taste in the food but also have several health benefits. According to studies, chillies possess a chemical called capsaicin which acts as a catalyst to many health benefits. Chillies have many anti-microbial properties which hamper the growth of harmful bacterias. Chillies are still touted as one of the most important ingredients in the majority of the Indian dishes. They play a very important role in satisfying the taste buds. Here are some of the benefits of consuming chillies.

Here are some advantages of consuming chillies

Keeps Heart Diseases At Bay

Chillies can prove to be very fruitful for the circulatory system. According to studies, it prevents heart diseases by decreasing blood serum cholesterol. Chillies also tend to hinder the excess lipid deposits so it prevents blood clotting too. It facilitates the blood flow by dilating the blood vessels. It also prevents heart strokes.

It can be a boon for the digestive system

The several constituents in chillies also act as an anti-irritant. According to research, contrary to belief, people are advised to not consume excess chillies to prevent ulcers but chillies actually help to keep ulcers at bay. Chillies have some anti-oxidants which help to curb many digestive problems. It helps to fight intestinal gas, acidity, diarrhoea.

Your ultimate bodyguard against migraines

Migraines can be your worst enemy at times. But chillies can help to combat migraines. According to studies, consuming chillies can make your body desensitized to pain. The overall sensation of the pain of migraine is also lessened due to chillies.

Aids in weight loss

Consuming chillies can speed up the metabolic rate by generating thermogenic processes in the body which facilitates heat production. It also helps in burning excess calories. According to studies, consuming chillies in the morning can also curb your appetite. It also helps to alter the protein level in the body which regulates fat accumulation.

