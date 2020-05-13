Here Is All You Should Know About Black Garlic & Where It Is Consumed The Most

We all are aware of the benefits that garlic as food has for humans. But very few of us know about black garlic. Yes, it looks just what it sounds like. Black garlic is just like garlic but it is black in colour. While many throw the black garlic away as it is considered bad, there are a few countries where it is considered very useful. In these countries where it is consumed, people say it enhances the taste of food and for a matter of fact is used in many high-end restaurants for preparing their meals. Here is all you should know about it.

What is black garlic?

Black garlic is not some different type of garlic. It is regular white garlic that has aged or has been fermented. In this process, the garlic loses its pungent smell and taste while maintaining the nutritional value it had. It is said that this black garlic is used in sweet and savoury dishes. It is also said that this is used in countries like Japan, Thailand and South Korea as a part of their regular meals. Apart from this, black garlic is also used in several parts of the US.

It was also reported by a leading daily that as far as health benefits are concerned the black garlic has similar benefits to that of raw garlic. The black garlic is softer and has a molasses-like flavour. It also has added health benefits, which include twice the amount of antioxidants than in its regular form. If you think of where it can be used, then the answer is simple: it can be used instead of raw garlic. It is a beautiful addition to any cheese plate, it can be used as a pizza topper, and it can also be used in bruschetta or chicken dishes. The black garlic has a mild flavour so it is recommended to be added according to taste.

