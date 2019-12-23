Here's How You Can Make Green Peas Nimona At Home With These Simple Steps

Green Peas Nimona is a very famous traditional side dish of North India. The dish is generally made in winters. The dish is most famous in Lucknow and Kanpur and serves as one of best weekend lunch dishes. Green Peas Nimona goes best along with Jeera Rice and Raita. Read ahead to know about the recipe of Green Peas Nimona-

Recipe of Green Pea Nimona

Ingredients

250 grams Green peas (Matar)

1 cup Badi (wadi), urad dal vada

2 tablespoon Onion, paste

2 tablespoon Ginger Garlic Paste

2 Tomatoes

Salt

2 teaspoon Red chilli powder

1 tablespoon Turmeric powder (Haldi)

1-1/2 tablespoon Coriander Powder (Dhania)

1/2 teaspoon Garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon Asafoetida (hing)

1 tablespoon Ghee

3 tablespoon Cooking oil

1 teaspoon Green Chillies, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Ginger, grated

2 teaspoon Cumin seeds (Jeera)

3 sprig Coriander (Dhania) Leaves

How to make?

To begin with Green Peas Nimona, coarsely grind the peas in a blender using a little water and keep it aside.

Heat the ghee in a pan and saute 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, asafoetida, ginger and green chillies. Add peas in the pan and let it cook on a low flame till the puree becomes lightly golden. Once it is done, switch off the heat.

Now heat 1 tablespoon oil in another pan and golden fry the dal vadis,

Heat the remaining oil in a broth pan and add 1 teaspoon cumin seeds, clove and cook it for about a minute. Add ginger, garlic paste and onion paste and saute it on medium flame till the paste becomes golden.

