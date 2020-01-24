Make Kori Rotti Curry At Home In These Quick And Easy Three Steps

Chicken Kori Rotti or Mangalorean Chicken Curry is a delicious dish made from chicken, spices and coconut milk. Chicken Kori Rotti curry is a staple dish cooked in most Mangalorean homes. Here is the Kori Rotti curry recipe or Mangalore style chicken recipe to make at home.

Kori Rotti curry recipe ingredients

For making the Kori Rotti curry paste, you will need some dry red chillies, coriander seeds, peppercorns, fenugreek seeds and cumin seeds. For the making of the gravy, you will need some grated coconut, garlic and ginger, oil, chopped onions, curry leaves, turmeric powder, garam masala, salt and pepper. Make sure for the Kori Rotti curry recipe, your chicken pieces are big and not boneless. Lastly, you will require some coconut powder or milk and tamarind water for the gravy.

Also Read | Here's a yummy sweet potato chicken curry recipe for all foodies to try out

Step 1

For the Kori Rotti curry recipe, always begin with making the paste. Heat 1 tsp oil in a pan and then roast the dry red chillies, coriander seeds, peppercorns, fenugreek seeds, cumin seeds, coconut, garlic and ginger until they turn brown. Heat the remaining oil in the same pan and then add your chopped onions and fry till the onion turns slightly pinkish. Cool the roasted ingredients and onions and blend them all in a mixture. Your Chicken Kori Rotti paste is ready.

Also Read | WATCH: Eco-friendly Bamboo Cribs High In Demand For Christmas In Coimbatore

Step 2

For the Chicken Kori Rotti curry, heat some oil in a pan. Then go on to add curry leaves and fry for a few seconds. Add some more sliced onions and saute till they turn brown. Now add your turmeric powder and garam masala powder and add the chicken pieces and fry on high heat for 3-4 minutes. Once the oil starts separating, add the previously prepared Chicken Kori Rotti paste and let it all cook.

Also Read | Coimbatore Food Guide: Places That Offer Delicious North And South Indian Dishes

Step 3

For the Kori Rotti curry recipe, you should use coconut milk. Once the curry comes to boil, add salt and thin coconut milk and cover the chicken till it's cooked. Simmer the curry and then add the tamarind water to it. Cook it for two minutes and serve with hot rotis and rice.

Also Read | Chocolate mud cake recipe to make the lip-smacking dessert in easy steps

(Image courtesy: Shutterstock)