Eggless Vanilla Cooker Cake Recipe For A Scrumptious Start To The New Year

It is not always necessary to have a microwave oven to bake a cake. Let us start this new year with a freshly eggless baked cake with scratch. We have penned down the recipe for a spongy vanilla eggless cooker cake to kick-start 2020 with a bang.

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 50 minutes

Total Time: One hour

Total Servings: One

Ingredients to prepare this cooker cake

Dry ingredients

One cup of all-purpose flour or maida ( about 105 gms)

A half teaspoon of baking powder

Wet ingredients

One teaspoon of vanilla extract or half a teaspoon of vanilla essence

To prepare butter and condensed milk mixture

A one-by-fourth cup of salted butter i.e 40 gms (you can also choose unsalted butter)

Half a cup of sweetened condensed milk or approx 125 ml of condensed (sweetened) milk

Three tablespoonfuls of sugar

A one-by-third cup of water

Other ingredients

One cup of sea salt in a pressure cooker

Step by step method to prepare cooker cake

Grease the pan evenly with butter and set it aside pick up a pressure cooker and remove its rubber ring along with the vent weight. Place it on low flame. Add sea salt in it and spread evenly

How to prepare the batter for cooker cake?

Grab a bowl and add all-purpose flour, baking powder and a pinch of salt in it, if using unsalted butter. mix it well. pour vanilla extract in it Pick up another pan and add a one-by-fourth cup of salted butter, half a cup of condensed milk, 3 teaspoonfuls of sugar and water. place the pan on the stove on low flame and keep stirring it. Stir the combination well. When it comes to boil, add flour mixture into it. Whisk the mixture well. Make sure the batter is consistent and not too thick. If it is, add warm water to it to maintain consistency. While mixing it into a smooth batter, make sure that it does not have lumps. Finally, pour the mixture in the pan and slightly shake the pan to let it sit.

How to bake a cooker cake?

Keep a heatproof rack in the cooker before placing cake pan in it. Put the lid tightly on the cooker without a whistle or rubber ring. Bake the cake on a low flame until it turns golden brown, which will between 35-50 minutes To check if it is baked, insert a toothpick and check if it comes out clean to be sure If prepared, set it aside for a while Remove it from the mould and add toppings of your choice before serving

