Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:05 IST

High Calorie Foods You Should Avoid Eating For Dinner To Achieve Your Weight Loss Goals

Here are some high calorie foods that you should never have for dinner.

High Calorie Foods You Should Avoid Eating For Dinner
High Calorie Foods You Should Avoid Eating For Dinner | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Choosing the right foods for dinner is essential for maintaining a balanced diet and promoting overall health and well-being. While some foods provide essential nutrients and energy, others can be high in calories and may contribute to weight gain or other health issues like problems , especially if consumed in large quantities. Here are some high-calorie foods to avoid for dinner to help you make healthier choices.

Refined flour products

Foods made with refined flour, such as white bread, pasta, and pizza dough, are often high in calories and low in nutrients. These processed carbohydrates can cause spikes in blood sugar levels and may lead to weight gain and other health issues when consumed regularly. Instead of refined flour products, opt for whole grain alternatives like whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, or barley, which provide more fiber, vitamins, and minerals to keep you feeling satisfied and energised.

Refined flour is a no-no for dinner | Image: Unsplash

Cruciferous vegetables

While cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts are nutritious and packed with essential vitamins and minerals, they can also be high in calories if consumed in large quantities, especially when prepared with added fats or sauces. While these veggies are excellent choices for lunch or dinner, it's essential to practice portion control and balance them with lean protein and healthy fats to keep your calorie intake in check.

Sugary foods

Sugary foods add no nutritional value | Image: Unsplash

Foods and beverages high in added sugars, such as desserts, candies, sugary drinks, and sweetened snacks, are not only high in calories but also offer little to no nutritional value. Consuming sugary foods for dinner can lead to rapid spikes in blood sugar levels, followed by crashes that leave you feeling tired and hungry again. Instead of sugary treats, satisfy your sweet tooth with naturally sweet fruits like berries, apples, or citrus fruits, or indulge in small portions of dark chocolate for a healthier alternative.

Caffeinated drinks

While a cup of coffee or tea can be a refreshing pick-me-up during the day, consuming caffeinated drinks for dinner can disrupt your sleep patterns and lead to insomnia or restless nights. Additionally, many caffeinated beverages like soda, energy drinks, and certain teas are high in added sugars and empty calories, which can contribute to weight gain and other health issues. Instead of caffeinated drinks, opt for water, herbal teas, or decaffeinated beverages to stay hydrated and promote peaceful sleep.

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

42 minutes ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

43 minutes ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

an hour ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

an hour ago
Shahid Kapoor

Anant-Radhika Wedding

an hour ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Stuns In Casual

an hour ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut In Casual Look

an hour ago
Ram Charan

RC Pampers Upasana

an hour ago
Tiger Shroff Birthday

Akshay Shares BMCM BTS

an hour ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika In Japan

an hour ago
#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

18 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

a day ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

a day ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pakistani Court Confirms Interim Bail of Ex-PM Imran Khan in 4 Cases

    World20 minutes ago

  2. Viral Dance: DJ Floor Turns Into Wrestling Ring, Netizens Taking Jibe

    India News24 minutes ago

  3. Priyanka Chopra Joins Hands With The Boys Star Karl Urban For The Bluff

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  4. All About Phygital Invites, The New Trend Revolutionising Wedding Market

    Lifestyle26 minutes ago

  5. Operation Valentine Review: Varun Tej Lacks Gravitas Of An IAF Officer

    Entertainment26 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo