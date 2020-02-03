Hill Stations In West Bengal That You Must Add To Your Travel List

West Bengal is among the most popular Indian states located in the eastern region. The scenic beauty of West Bengal is what makes it an alluring place for tourists. This beautiful state is also the home of Sundarban mangroves. The gorgeous hill stations of West Bengal are rejuvenating. Let’s take a look at top hill stations of West Bengal that you should definitely explore. Below is a list of top hill stations in West Bengal.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling is among the surreal hill stations in West Bengal. This famous hill station is situated in an area called Mahabharata Range, and popularly known for its tea industry. The beauteous sunsets will sweep you off your feet.

Kalimpong

Kalimpong is the neighbour to Darjeeling. It is also among the popular hill stations of West Bengal. The hill station houses the mountain division 27 of the Indian army. Kalimpong is popular for its rainfall as well. This hill station is famous for Buddhist monasteries and you can also witness Tibetan culture.

Rimbik

Rimbik is a hill station in West Bengal that is famous among the trekkers. It lies close to Sikkim and is nestled over the banks of the River Rammam with small villages surrounding. There aren’t many attractions in this place other than its exploration of the trek and it is perfect for an adventurer.

Kurseong

This hill station of West Bengal is also known as ‘Land of White Orchids’. It is famous for its temples, churches, and museums, which is quite alluring and full of rich culture. It attracts mythology enthusiasts. The tea garden and waterfalls are also quite beautiful.

Sandakpu

Sandakphu is West Bengal’s highest peak with a tiny village nestled on the top. You can also witness Kanchenjunga and Everest from Sandakpu hill station. It is also great for trekking.