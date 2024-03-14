Advertisement

Holi is a time for celebration, joy, and indulgence. The festival of colours brings with itself the opportunity to fully enjoy the vibrance of spring. While traditional Holi sweets are delicious, they often contain high amounts of sugar and calories. This year, why not celebrate Holi with healthier dessert options that are both delicious and nourishing? Here are some ideas for healthy desserts to enjoy during the festival.

Fruit chaat

Replace traditional sweets with a refreshing fruit chaat made with a variety of seasonal fruits such as mangoes, oranges, kiwis, and strawberries. Toss the fruits with a squeeze of lemon juice and a sprinkle of chaat masala for a tangy and flavourful treat. Fruit chaat is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. You can enjoy fresh batches of fruit chaat while playing Holi too and feel energised.

Fruit salad | Image: Unsplash

Yoghurt parfait

Layer creamy Greek yoghurt with fresh fruits, nuts, and a drizzle of honey to create a delicious and nutritious yoghurt parfait. Choose low-fat or dairy-free yoghurt options to keep the dessert light and healthy. Yoghurt parfait is a satisfying and refreshing dessert that provides protein, probiotics, and essential nutrients.

Baked gujiya

Put a healthy twist on the traditional Holi sweet by baking gujiya instead of frying them. Fill whole wheat pastry dough with a mixture of dried fruits, nuts, and coconut, then bake until golden brown and crispy. Baked gujiya are lower in fat and calories compared to their fried counterparts, making them a guilt-free indulgence.

Chia seed pudding

Whip up a batch of chia seed pudding for a nutritious and satisfying dessert option. Mix chia seeds with your choice of milk (such as almond, coconut, or soy milk) and sweeten with a touch of honey or maple syrup. Allow the mixture to thicken in the refrigerator overnight, then top with fresh fruits, nuts, or seeds before serving. Chia seed pudding is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and protein, making it a filling and nourishing dessert option.

Chia seed pudding | Image: Unsplash

Coconut ladoo

Make healthier coconut ladoo by using unsweetened coconut flakes and natural sweeteners such as dates or jaggery. Blend the coconut flakes with dates or jaggery until they form a sticky mixture, then roll into bite-sized balls. Dust the coconut ladoo with a sprinkle of ground cardamom or desiccated coconut for added flavour. These homemade coconut ladoo are free from refined sugar and preservatives, making them a wholesome and guilt-free treat.

Almond and date balls

Blend almonds and dates in a food processor until they form a sticky dough, then roll into bite-sized balls. Coat the almond and date balls in desiccated coconut or crushed nuts for added texture and flavour. These almond and date balls are naturally sweet and packed with protein, fibre, and essential nutrients.