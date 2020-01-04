What Is Hot Yoga And How Does This Form Of Workout Benefit The Human Body

Yoga is a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices or disciplines that originated in ancient India. It is one of the six fundamental institutions of Hindu philosophical traditions. This form of Yoga is practised in hot and humid conditions which led to its name Hot Yoga.

What is hot yoga? Here's everything you need to know about it

Hot yoga is a vigorous form of yoga performed in a very warm and humid room or environment. There are many different types of hot yoga classes. Bikram Choudhury was the first person to bring this method in the modern lifestyle. During the Bikram form of hot yoga, the room is heated to approximately 105 F (40 C) and has a humidity of 40 percent.

Bikram yoga is believed to be the person who introduced this style form and it is a 90-minute program that consists of a series of different standing and stretching postures. The postures require lengthy, forceful and sustained contractions of all major muscle groups. The demanding nature of the poses and the heat are designed to raise your heart rate and exercise your muscles.

Researchers continue to study the pros and cons of hot yoga, including its effects on body fat and heart health but it is said to remove impurities from the body through sweat. However, it is wise to note hot yoga may not suit everyone. The intensity of the workout and the hot temperatures have the potential to cause heat-related illnesses. Be sure you consult with your doctor before trying out hot yoga, especially if you have any health concerns or if you are pregnant.

There have been claims by physicians and yoga practitioners that people who are suffering from heart disease, dehydration, heat intolerance, or a history of a heat-related illness (such as heatstroke) should not try Hot Yoga. If a person is not suffering from any of the above-mentioned illnesses then they can see if it's a workout they can adopt. Just make sure to be completely hydrated before starting the workout. Stop if you feel dizzy, lightheaded or sick in any way.

