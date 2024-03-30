×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

How Can Chia Seeds, Cinnamon Water Aid in Reducing Belly Fat?

Have a look at the nutritional benefits of chia seeds with the metabolic advantages of cinnamon, offering a quick solution for those seeking aid in weight loss.

Reported by: Nitin Waghela
Cinnamon Water
Cinnamon Water | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
In your search for an effective weight loss solution, a simple homemade drink is gaining popularity for its ability to help shed belly fat with minimal effort. When chia seeds are mixed with the warming spice of cinnamon, this concoction offers health benefits pertaining to bolstering fat burning and improve your overall health.

Components of Chia Seeds 

Chia seeds, the small but mighty superfood, play a crucial role in this healthful drink. Packed with dietary fibre, these seeds promote digestion, bowel regularity, and supports blood sugar regulation. Their high content of omega-3 fatty acids, mainly alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), makes them crucial for cardiovascular health as it reduces inflammation and lowers cholesterol levels. Furthermore, the antioxidants present in chia seeds, including polyphenols and flavonoids, combat oxidative stress and inflammation, safeguarding cells and reducing chronic disease risks. The seeds' rich mineral profile, featuring calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, and manganese, bolsters bone health and overall well-being. Have a look at the benefits chia seeds and cinnamon have when poured in lukewarm water

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

High in fibre: Chia seeds' soluble fibre content creates a gel-like substance in the stomach, enhancing fullness and curbing appetite, which can lead to reduced caloric intake.

Slow digestion: The fibre in chia seeds moderates digestion, stabilising blood sugar levels and diminishing insulin spikes. This can lessen cravings and prevent excessive eating.

Protein and healthy fats: The drink is not only a source of plant-based protein but also contains healthy fats, further increasing satiety and managing hunger.

Metabolism boost: Ingredients in chia seeds and cinnamon have been found to stimulate metabolism, increasing the body's fat-burning capacity, thereby supporting weight loss.

Blood sugar regulation: The combination improves insulin sensitivity and combats insulin resistance, ensuring stable blood sugar levels and reducing the temptation for sugary snacks.

Appetite control: The drink aids in controlling appetite by slowing stomach emptying and promoting a sense of fullness, aiding in weight loss efforts.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 16:04 IST

