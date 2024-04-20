How 'Earned Meals' Can Enhance Your Wellness?

Advertisement

In an era where convenience food reigns supreme, the 'earned diet' philosophy seeks to return us to our roots, promoting a connection with our evolutionary past when obtaining food was a physical endeavor. This concept explores the idea that no food is inherently good or bad, but the effort involved in its acquisition significantly impacts our health and well-being.

Earned diet

Human evolution was heavily influenced by the way our ancestors secured their meals—hunting, gathering, and farming. These activities not only provided sustenance but also triggered the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked to pleasure and reward. A report by Medical News Today suggests that this mechanism helped reinforce behaviors essential for survival, such as food procurement.

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Today, the easy availability of high-calorie, processed foods can deceive our brains into believing these meals are "earned," resulting in unwarranted dopamine releases that enhance cravings for unhealthy options. The 'earned diet' suggests that by investing effort into obtaining and preparing our food, we can align our dopamine responses more appropriately, fostering healthier eating habits.

Advertisement

Cooking, which is a key component of the earned diet, does more than satiate one's hunger—it also stimulates a sense of achievement. This activity can trigger endorphins, another group of neurotransmitters that act as natural mood lifters and pain relievers. Moreover, preparing your meals can become a profound social activity, strengthening bonds with family and friends, further increasing endorphin levels, and enhancing the joy derived from the meal.

By reintegrating the physical and mental efforts involved in meal preparation, we not only nourish our bodies but also our minds, reinforcing a more natural and rewarding relationship with food. This approach encourages a healthier lifestyle by making us more mindful of what and how we eat, promoting well-being through both physiological and psychological satisfaction.