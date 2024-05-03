Advertisement

Popularised by former athlete and raw food enthusiast Dr. Douglas Graham, the 80-10-10 diet has captivated those seeking a healthful twist in their eating habits. This dietary approach promotes a high intake of carbohydrates and minimal consumption of proteins and fats. It has sparked interest due to its claims of promoting weight loss, enhancing overall health, and preventing diseases.

However, the diet is not without its criticisms. It lacks substantial amounts of essential fats and proteins, vital for hormonal balance, tissue repair, and general health. Such deficiencies might result in lower levels of essential fatty acids, amino acids, vitamins like B12, and minerals such as iron, zinc, and calcium, posing long-term health risks

Speaking on the efficacy of 80-10-10 diet rule. Dr Ayush Shukla MBBS, said, “It has little to no scientific value. Personally, I place it in the category of scaremongering and health fad. Because humans are omnivores and cooking is not to be feared."

Image credit: Unsplash

Diet composition

The foundational principle of the 80/10/10 diet is that 80 per cent of daily caloric intake should come from carbohydrates, primarily sourced from raw fruits and vegetables. The remaining 20 per cent is equally divided between proteins and fats at 10 per cent each, as per a Healthline report. Proponents argue that this setup facilitates easier digestion, helps maintain lean body mass, and sustains high energy levels.

Metabolic impact and energy considerations

The diet's high carbohydrate content—largely derived from fruit—delivers natural sugars that provide immediate, albeit brief, energy boosts. The downside, however, is the potential for rapid energy declines once the initial surge subsides. This diet's heavy dependence on carbohydrates can lead to fluctuating energy levels, unlike more balanced diets that include more proteins and fats, which provide more sustained energy, as per a Healthline report.

Image credit: Unsplash

Potential health benefits

Heart health: The low fat and zero cholesterol intake could potentially reduce heart disease risks.

Weight management: High consumption of low-calorie, fiber-rich fruits and vegetables may aid in weight loss and metabolic health.

Blood sugar control: Although the diet is rich in natural sugars, the accompanying fiber in fruits helps moderate blood sugar levels.

Considerations and Cautions.