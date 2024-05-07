Updated May 7th, 2024 at 19:22 IST
How To Conduct An Adulteration Test Of Common Kitchen Spices?
Have a look at multiple ways of conducting adulteration tests on kitchen spices such as turmeric and black pepper at your home.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Concerns about the purity of kitchen spices have been increasing, as adulteration with non-edible and potentially harmful substances has been reported both in Indian markets and globally. Adulteration not only compromises the nutritional value of spices but poses significant health risks. Recognizing the need for consumer awareness, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced educational content on detecting adulterated spices easily at home.
Detecting adulteration in saffron
Saffron, often referred to as the 'gold of spices', is frequently adulterated with dried maize cob tendrils, which can cause digestive issues. To test saffron:
Heat water in a glass to 70-80 degrees Celsius.
Add a few strands of saffron.
Pure saffron will slowly release a yellowish color.
Adulterated saffron colors the water almost immediately.
Identifying adulterated turmeric
Turmeric, known for its immunity-boosting properties, is sometimes mixed with sella rice, a processed form of Basmati retained for its nutritional content. To test turmeric adulterated with sella rice:
Place some sella rice on a glass plate.
Apply a small quantity of soaked lime (calcium hydroxide).
Genuine sella rice will not change color.
Adulterated rice will turn red upon application of soaked lime.
Checking for pure black pepper
Black pepper is another spice commonly subjected to adulteration, often mixed with papaya seeds or lightweight blackberries to increase volume. To check for purity:
Spread a small amount of black pepper on a table.
Press the berries with a finger.
Authentic black pepper kernels are hard and do not break easily.
Adulterated samples will crumble or break, indicating the presence of other substances.
FSSAI's initiatives aim to empower consumers by providing them with knowledge and techniques to ensure the spices they use are authentic and safe. These simple tests can be conducted with minimal equipment and help in maintaining the integrity of our food. As spice adulteration becomes more sophisticated, awareness and proactive testing become key in protecting our health and ensuring the quality of our beloved spices.
