How To Limit Food Wastage And Utilise Leftovers

Advertisement

Food sustainability is under threat from the considerable amounts of food loss and waste recorded globally. According to a report from the United Nations, about 13% of food produced worldwide is lost between harvest and retail, with an additional 17% wasted at the consumer level, encompassing households, food services, and retail sectors combined. These staggering figures highlight a significant challenge to both environmental sustainability and food security.

When food is wasted, the resources utilised in its production—water, land, energy, labor, and capital—are squandered. Moreover, the disposal of this waste in landfills contributes to the emission of greenhouse gases, exacerbating climate change. In response to this issue, the "Stop Food Waste Day" initiative, launched by Compass Group USA in 2017, has evolved into a global campaign. This movement unites communities worldwide to raise awareness, inspire positive changes in food consumption habits, and promote practices that can significantly reduce waste.

Advertisement

Effective strategies to curtail food waste

Embracing imperfect produce: At the farm level, perfectly edible fruits and vegetables are frequently discarded simply for their appearance. Embracing these imperfect items is a vital first step in combating waste. Additionally, prioritizing seasonal and local produce can decrease the need for long-term storage and reduce price volatility, supporting local economies and lowering waste.

Advertisement

Culinary traditions and innovations: Cooking practices from various cultures demonstrate the value of using every part of an ingredient. The 'Peel Not' campaign is one initiative that highlights the benefits of using traditionally discarded parts of vegetables, such as peels, which are rich in nutrients and fibre. These practices not only minimize waste but also enhance the nutritional value of meals.

Mindful consumption and portion control: Predicting food needs can be challenging, but it is crucial for reducing waste. Education around portion control and mindful consumption, starting at home and extending into schools and businesses, can encourage individuals to only take what they can realistically consume.

Advertisement

Image credit: Unsplash

Image credit: Unsplash

Creative cooking with leftovers

Repurposing leftovers is not just economical; it's a creative challenge that can transform meals. While restaurants often have protocols for safely reusing ingredients, home cooks can also explore new dishes with their leftovers. Indian chef Sanjeev Kapoor suggests turning leftover rice, noodles, or pulao into delicious 'Chawal ke pakode', a type of fritter. Alternatively, combining leftover pasta or rice with vegetables, sauce, cheese, and breadcrumbs for a baked dish can refresh a meal with enticing new flavors.

