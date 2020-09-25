How To Make 5-ingredient Bagels? Viral Food Trend's Video And Recipe

5-ingredient bagels are the new fad that is currently trending on Instagram and Twitter. Bagels are easy to make and most people at home just make them with two or three ingredients. However, you can add a lot more ingredients into a bagel to make it tastier. While some viral recipes go up to 10 ingredients for a bagel, the latest food trend is the 5-ingredient bagel that is easy to make and healthy. Below is a video shared by Jessica Hirsch in which she reveals her special recipe for the 5-ingredient bagel. This video has now gone viral online.

How to make 5-ingredient bagels?

Above is Jessica Hirsch's video on how to make the special 5-ingredient bagel. In the caption for the video, the cook revealed that she saw the two-ingredient bagel recipe on TikTok, but she could not find self-rising flour which was a key ingredient. She then gave her own recipe for making a similar bagel but with five ingredients. Below is the list of ingredients given by Jessica Hirsch in her caption.

1 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 baking soda teaspoon (or 2 teaspoon baking powder)

1 cup non-fat Greek yoghurt

1 egg white beaten

She also provided a detailed procedure for making the 5-ingredient bagel in the video. First, you have to preheat the oven to 400 degrees. She also used parchment paper to prevent the bagel from sticking to the tray. She then mixed the dried ingredients and added the yoghurt. After the mixture turns crumbly, she added flour and knead it till it did not stick to her hands. She then divided to the mixture into four equal size balls to create the bagels. After spreading the balls, add the sprinkles and brush the bagels with the egg yolk. Finally, bake the bagels in the preheated oven for around 20 minutes.

Jessica's video has gone viral on Instagram and already has over ten thousand likes. Many netizens are also asking her how to create the 5-ingredient bagel without milk and egg. Others successfully copied Jessica's recipe and revealed that it was indeed delicious.

[Promo source: Kreated Media on Unsplash]

