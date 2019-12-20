Kutchi Dabeli: History & Easy Steps To Prepare This Yummy Snack At Home

Little did Keshavji Gabha Chudasama know that his indigenous and humble Gujarati dish would become a state's favourite snack. According to reports, Keshavji of Mandvi, Kutch, invented the spicy-tangy midtime snack, Dabeli. The snack that means pressed or sandwiched in Gujarati, is undoubtedly one of the most popular snacks in the northwestern parts of India. The popular snack, also known as Kutchi Dabeli has an easy recipe, making it an ideal partner for your evening tea. Here is how to make Dabeli at home.

How to make Dabeli at home

Ingredients required for Kutchi Dabeli:

4-5 buns

3 medium-sized boiled potatoes

1 onion (chopped)

1/4 cup grated coconut

1/4 cup pomegranate

1/2 inch cinnamon stick

2-3 cloves

1/2 tsp cumin seeds

1/2 cup garlic

1 dry red chilli

1/2 cup roasted peanuts

1 tsp coriander powder

2 tsp Kutchi Dabeli masala

1 tsp asafoetida powder

1/2 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp tamarind and dates chutney

2 tbsp oil

Salt to taste

How to prepare Kutchi Dabeli at home:

Roast red chillies, cumin seeds, cloves, cinnamon sticks and coriander seeds in a pan for few seconds. After which you need to grind all the sauteed ingredients into a powdered texture.

Heat a pan on a low flame, add 2 tbsp oil, cumin seeds and 1 cup chopped onions into the pan. Saute it for 2-3 minutes or until the onion turns brown. Now add the powdered red chillies mix(from step 1), asafoetida and tamarind and dates chutney to the mixture. Roast the mixture for a few seconds, then add mashed boiled potatoes into the mixture.

Stop the flame and add 1 cup grated coconut, 1/2 tbsp lemon juice and some chopped coriander leaf to the mixture in the pan.

Fill the potato and onion mixture into the bun and garnish it with roasted peanuts and pomegranates. Your Kutchi Dabeli is ready to serve.

(Image Source: Pune Times' Instagram)

Promo Image Courtesy: Kutch The Heart of Gujarat's Instagram Page