Summer is fast-approaching and this is the time to hydrate yourself to stay energetic in the hot and humid weather of India. Lassi is a traditional Indian beverage that has been enjoyed for centuries, especially during the scorching summer months. This creamy and refreshing drink is made from curd and flavoured with various ingredients such as fruits, spices, and herbs, making it a versatile and satisfying thirst-quencher.

File photo of lassi | Pexels

Ingredients of lassi

1 cup plain curd (preferably full-fat and homemade)

1/2 cup cold water

2-3 tablespoons sugar or honey

2-3 drops of rose water (optional)

A pinch of salt

Crushed ice

Fresh fruit or spices for flavouring (optional)

Method to make lassi

Start by whisking the plain curd in a bowl until it becomes smooth and creamy. If the yogurt is too thick, you can add a splash of water to thin it out slightly.

Once the curd is smooth, add sugar or honey to sweeten the lassi according to your taste preferences. Additionally, add a pinch of salt to balance the sweetness and enhance the flavor of the drink.

Transfer the sweetened curd to a blender or mixing jug. Add cold water to the yogurt and blend everything together until smooth and frothy. If you prefer a thicker lassi, you can reduce the amount of water or add more yogurt.

Lassi can be customised with various flavourings to suit your taste. For a classic sweet lassi, you can add a splash of rose water or a pinch of cardamom powder for a fragrant touch. Alternatively, you can blend in fresh fruits such as mango, strawberry, or banana for a fruity twist.

Once the lassi is blended to your desired consistency and flavour, pour it into glasses filled with crushed ice, if using. Garnish with a sprinkle of ground spices or chopped fresh fruits for a decorative touch.

Variations of the lassi

Salted Lassi - Omit the sugar and add more salt to create a savoury version of lassi, often enjoyed as a refreshing accompaniment to spicy Indian meals.

Mango Lassi - Blend ripe mango chunks with yogurt and water to create a sweet and tangy mango lassi, a popular variation bursting with tropical flavour.

Masala Lassi - Add a pinch of ground spices such as cumin, black pepper, and chaat masala to create a flavourful masala lassi with a spicy kick.