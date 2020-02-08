Rava Kheer: A Soul-soothing Dish For Those Who Have A Sweet Tooth

Rava or semolina is known to have many health benefits. For people who want to include rava in their daily diet, there are lots of recipes to choose from which are tasty and can be prepared quickly. One such dish is rava kheer, a quirky twist on the traditional recipe for kheer. Filled with the goodness of dry fruits and milk, try this heart-warming dessert on chilly winter nights or festive occasions.

Here are the main ingredients required to make this delicious dish

1 tablespoon ghee/clarified butter

2 tablespoon cashews

2 tablespoon raisins

3 tablespoon rava

2 cup milk, full cream

¼ cup sugar

¼ tablespoon cardamom powder or elaichi powder

Step by step guide to preparing rava kheer

Take a large thick-bottomed kadhai and heat ghee.

Then add dry fruits and roast them till they are golden brown.

Transfer the dry fruits onto a plate and keep the plate aside.

Now add three tablespoon rava and roast till it turns aromatic.

Make sure to roast on low flame and keep mixing it continuously to avoid the rava getting burnt.

Now add milk and sugar to it.

Stir everything well and boil for three minutes.

Keep stirring and checking for the right consistency, make sure the kheer has thickened slightly. You can adjust the consistency to your liking.

Finally, add cardamom powder and roasted dry fruits to the kheer.

Kheer is ready to be served. You can serve it hot or refrigerate it to consume it chilled.

You can customise this recipe according to your liking by adding saffron strands or avoiding cardamom powder, the combinations are endless. You can also adjust the sweetness according to your preference. You can also play around with the consistency and make it pudding-like to make this traditional dish look fancy.

