Make Sticky Rice At Home In Easy Steps For A Perfect End To Your Day

Sticky rice has a unique texture and flavour and is mostly used in many Japanese and Thai dishes. However, the dish is not always easy to find, as there are many ways in which one can cook regular, non-sticky rice so that it offers the perfect texture. Here are some recipes to cook the delicious sticky rice at home.

Ingredients

1 cup (200 grams) to 1 ½ cups (300 grams) rice

2 cups (450 millilitres) water

1 ½ cups (337.50 millilitres) coconut milk

1 cup (225 grams) white sugar

½ teaspoon salt

Sauce

½ cup (112.50 millilitres) coconut milk

1 tablespoon white sugar

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon tapioca starch

3 mangos, peeled and sliced

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds (optional)

Steps

Add the sticky rice to a mixing bowl or other deep container. Fill it with water so that the water level is at least 3 inches above the rice, as the rice will expand when soaking.

Drain the water (no need to shake off the excess water), and evenly arrange the soaked rice on a heat-proof, rimmed plate or bamboo steamer lined with natural steamer liners or parchment paper.

The longer you steam the rice, the softer it will be. When making a larger batch, steam in two batches or steam longer. You can check the rice and increase the steaming time if need be.

Keep the sticky rice covered to prevent drying out until you serve it or use it in a recipe.

You can also add some mango mixture to the rice so that you can have it as a dessert as well.

