How To Make Waffles At Home Without Using A Waffle-making Machine; Easy Tips

Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic. People are forced to stay at home and not allowed any physical contact with the world outside. In such a situation, people are keeping themselves busy taking up different activities. Many people have turned towards cooking as a way to escape from the boredom. Here's a quick note on how to make waffles at home without using a waffle machine. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Three-Ingredient Recipes To Try At Home For A Quick Munching

Recipe to make waffles at home without machines

Waffles are mainly a breakfast dish, that lightens everyone’s moods. Waffle can be enjoyed with toppings available at home like butter, honey, chocolate syrup, and cream (if available). In a case, when a waffle maker isn’t available, you can make waffles using a grilling pan. For those who were unaware, grilling pans not only make delicious sandwiches but can also be used in making tasty waffles. The total time to make waffles in a grill pan will be roughly around 25 minutes. The equipment needed is a bowl, whisk, spatula, and grill pan.

Also Read | Best Tofu Recipes To Help You Prepare Delectable Dishes At Home

Ingredients

1 cup, all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp, salt

2 tsp, baking powder

1 tsp, white sugar

1, egg

3/4 cup, milk

1/6, melted butter

1/2, vanilla extract

Also Read | Sandwich Recipes: Make These Scrumptious Delicacies At Home With Easy Steps

Recipe

In a bowl, beat the egg and milk together, along with the melted butter.

Add sugar, salt, baking powder, and the flour into the bowl, and whisk well until a smooth runny batter is formed.

Put your grilling pan onto a medium heat, and brush some melted butter all over the surface of the grill pan. The grill will be ready for the batter, as soon as the butter starts to sizzle.

Spoon the waffle batter onto the grilling pan.

To achieve the crispy outside and fluffy inside waffle, turn the grill pan heat down from medium to low.

Continue grilling until the bottom and the edges of the waffle appear crispy or even slightly golden. Once that happens, using the spatula, flip the waffle and grill on the other side until the bottom is crispy enough.

Once the waffle is made, transfer it to a plate and cover it to make sure it’s warm.

Your waffle using a grill pan is ready to be served hot with the choice of toppings of your own.

Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Dessert Recipes To Try To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings