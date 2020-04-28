How To Make Waffles At Home Without Using A Waffle-making Machine; Easy Tips

Quick links:
Currently, the entire world is on hold due to the coronavirus global pandemic. People are forced to stay at home and not allowed any physical contact with the world outside. In such a situation, people are keeping themselves busy taking up different activities. Many people have turned towards cooking as a way to escape from the boredom. Here's a quick note on how to make waffles at home without using a waffle machine. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Three-Ingredient Recipes To Try At Home For A Quick Munching
Waffles are mainly a breakfast dish, that lightens everyone’s moods. Waffle can be enjoyed with toppings available at home like butter, honey, chocolate syrup, and cream (if available). In a case, when a waffle maker isn’t available, you can make waffles using a grilling pan. For those who were unaware, grilling pans not only make delicious sandwiches but can also be used in making tasty waffles. The total time to make waffles in a grill pan will be roughly around 25 minutes. The equipment needed is a bowl, whisk, spatula, and grill pan.
Also Read | Best Tofu Recipes To Help You Prepare Delectable Dishes At Home
Also Read | Sandwich Recipes: Make These Scrumptious Delicacies At Home With Easy Steps
Also Read | Chrissy Teigen's Dessert Recipes To Try To Satiate Your Sweet Cravings