How To Prepare Malaidaar Kharvas At Home Effortlessly?

Malaidaar Kharvas is a popular Indian dessert prepared on special occasions and festivals. This scrumptious sweet is made of cow’s milk. Therefore, Kharvas looks quite similar to cottage cheese, but is soft. This melt-in-mouth dessert is irresistible, thanks to its ultimate taste. Check out the recipe of Malaidaar Kharvas recipe which will assist you in preparing this sweet dish.
- Preparation time: 5 minutes
- Cooking time: 30-35 minutes
- Total time: 40 minutes
- Cuisine: Indian (dessert)
Ingredients for Malaidaar Kharvas recipe
- One cup of full cream milk
- A half-cup of full cream milk powder
- One cup of condensed milk
- One cup of curd or yoghurt
- A one-fourth teaspoon of cardamom, powdered
How to make Malaidaar Kharvas?
Here's a step by step method to prepare Kharvas recipe
- Take a large bowl and combine full cream milk and milk powder. Mix them well and avoid lumps.
- After blending, add curd and condensed milk and mix well.
- Stir well to make sure there are no lumps.
- Now, pour the thick and smooth mixture into a pan.
- After transferring, add cardamom powder in the mixture. You can sprinkle it to make it mix evenly.
- Cover the mixture with an aluminium foil or use plate. This will avoid water to enter the sweet dish when being steamed.
- Now place the pan in a steamer with a sufficient level of water. If not steamer, you can also put it into a cooker, without placing its whistle.
- Steam the mixture for about 35 minutes. Keep checking it, the steamer needs more water to prepare kharvas.
- Now, you can remove the aluminium and use a toothpick to insert in kharvas. It will help you check whether the dessert is prepared or not.
- Remove kharvas from the steamer and cut it into equal pieces before savouring.
