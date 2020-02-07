How To Prepare Malaidaar Kharvas At Home Effortlessly?

Malaidaar Kharvas is a popular Indian dessert prepared on special occasions and festivals. This scrumptious sweet is made of cow’s milk. Therefore, Kharvas looks quite similar to cottage cheese, but is soft. This melt-in-mouth dessert is irresistible, thanks to its ultimate taste. Check out the recipe of Malaidaar Kharvas recipe which will assist you in preparing this sweet dish.

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 30-35 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Cuisine: Indian (dessert)

Ingredients for Malaidaar Kharvas recipe

One cup of full cream milk

A half-cup of full cream milk powder

One cup of condensed milk

One cup of curd or yoghurt

A one-fourth teaspoon of cardamom, powdered

How to make Malaidaar Kharvas?

Here's a step by step method to prepare Kharvas recipe

Take a large bowl and combine full cream milk and milk powder. Mix them well and avoid lumps. After blending, add curd and condensed milk and mix well. Stir well to make sure there are no lumps. Now, pour the thick and smooth mixture into a pan. After transferring, add cardamom powder in the mixture. You can sprinkle it to make it mix evenly. Cover the mixture with an aluminium foil or use plate. This will avoid water to enter the sweet dish when being steamed. Now place the pan in a steamer with a sufficient level of water. If not steamer, you can also put it into a cooker, without placing its whistle. Steam the mixture for about 35 minutes. Keep checking it, the steamer needs more water to prepare kharvas. Now, you can remove the aluminium and use a toothpick to insert in kharvas. It will help you check whether the dessert is prepared or not. Remove kharvas from the steamer and cut it into equal pieces before savouring.

