Three Easy Tips To Dry-roast Sooji Aka Semolina At Home; Read Details

Mornings are a really busy time for everyone. During the morning hour rush, it is not easy to make an elaborate, healthy meal. But there is one ingredient that can help solve this problem. This ingredient is semolina, also known as sooji. It is widely known as sooji and is used in a number of healthy preparations.

However, there is one catch you will need to spend a lot of time roasting sooji. To save time, you can just dry-roast sooji whenever you have time and then store it in an air-tight container. You can use dry roasted sooji for a lot of things, for example, upma and halwas. You just have to keep one thing in mind that is to keep the container air-tight so that no moisture affects it.

Dry-roast sooji can stay fresh for up to 3-4 weeks if stored properly in an air-tight container. There are many ways in which you can dry-roast sooji. But one thing to keep in mind is to roast all of it at once and not in small batches as some of the sooji could remain under-cooked.

Benefits of pre-roasting sooji/semolina

Extends the shelf life of sooji.

Keeps bugs and worms at bay.

Speeds up the cooking process.

3 easy tips to dry-roast sooji at home:

Things Required:

Sooji or rava (Semolina) - 2 cups or 250 grams (per batch)

A rubber or silicon spatula

A non-stick pan (Preferably heavy-base pan)

Tips to dry roast sooji

Dry-Roast Sooji On Low Flame

To make Dry-Roast Sooji begin with placing a nonstick pan on the gas stove. After this turn on the stove on low flame. After the pan gets a little heated up add sooji to it.

Keep Stirring To Avoid Burning

Then with the help of a silicone spatula, stir the sooji. Make sure it does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Keep repeating the action until it gets the golden brown colour.

Allow it to cool completely before transferring in container

And at last, you will need to wait before you put the sooji in the container. Put it out on a big plate and let it cool evenly. After it is cooled properly, only then shift it to an air-tight container.

