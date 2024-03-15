Advertisement

As the temperatures rise during the hot and humid summer months, there's nothing quite as satisfying as enjoying a meal that not only refreshes but also hydrates the body. Curd, a milk-based product, is a staple in Indian households during this time. Here are some dishes you can easily make with curd to hydrate yourself this summer.

Cucumber raita

Cucumber raita is a classic Indian side dish that pairs well with spicy curries and rice dishes. To make cucumber raita, simply mix finely chopped cucumbers with whisked curd, chopped mint leaves, roasted cumin powder, salt, and a dash of black pepper. This cooling and refreshing raita not only helps beat the heat but also aids digestion and provides essential hydration.

Yoghurt dip

Minty yoghurt dip is a light and refreshing accompaniment that complements a variety of snacks and appetisers. To prepare this dip, blend fresh mint leaves with thick curd, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and a pinch of sugar until smooth. Serve the minty yoghurt dip with crispy veggie sticks, crackers, or grilled kebabs for a hydrating snack.

Curd rice

Curd rice, also known as "Thayir Sadam" in South India, is a comforting and nourishing dish that is perfect for hot summer days. To make curd rice, simply mix cooked rice with whisked curd, tempered mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped green chilies, grated ginger, and a pinch of salt. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and enjoy this cooling and satisfying meal on its own or with a side of pickles.

Yoghurt smoothie

Yoghurt smoothies are a delicious and nutritious way to stay hydrated during the summer months. Blend thick curd with your favourite fruits such as mangoes, bananas, berries, or peaches, along with a splash of milk, honey, and a handful of ice cubes until smooth and creamy. Enjoy this creamy and refreshing yoghurt smoothie as a quick and easy breakfast or snack option.

Dahi puri

Dahi puri is a popular Indian street food snack that consists of crispy puris filled with a mixture of boiled potatoes, sprouts, sweet and tangy chutneys, and creamy curd. To make dahi puri at home, arrange the puris on a plate, fill them with the prepared filling, top with whisked curd, and garnish with chopped coriander leaves, sev, and a sprinkle of chaat masala. These bite-sized treats are perfect for satisfying hunger pangs while keeping you cool and refreshed.

Greek yoghurt salad

Greek yoghurt salad is a light and flavorful dish that combines fresh vegetables, herbs, and tangy yoghurt dressing. Toss together chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, olives, and feta cheese with a dressing made from thick Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, salt, and pepper. This refreshing salad is perfect for a light summer lunch or as a side dish for grilled meats or seafood.