Iced Coffee And Brew Coffee Are Different From Each Other In THESE Ways

It is not a hidden fact that coffee is one of the popular drinks across the globe. It can charm you by its varied type too which are flat white, espresso, cappuccino and latte. Cold Coffee is also a budding favourite amongst the Millenials. It is all the more popular because of its refreshing appeal. It is also essential for increasing the energy level in the body.

With recent times, diverse coffee houses are also coming up with different experimentations when it comes to coffee. But with too many types of coffees available in the market, one may get confused. Talking about the same, brew coffee and iced coffee are two popular types of coffee but there is a stark difference between the two.

Here are the differences between iced coffee and brew coffee

Flavour

When it comes to iced coffee, it is often fermented hot so it has the natural flavour of coffee. Thus, iced coffee tastes bitter than the normal brew coffee. Brew coffee is much more rich, creamy and comparatively less bitter in taste. Iced Coffee is better for those who prefer a strong coffee while brew coffee is ideal for those who want it to satisfy their taste buds.

Preparation

Iced coffee is very simple to prepare. It is basically a cooled down coffee which is poured over rocks of ice. However, brew coffee is comparatively difficult to prepare. It is made by steeping the ground coffee in the room temperature water till approximately 12 hours followed by filtering the gown. Apart from the heat, brew coffee uses the time to take out the coffee's caffeine, sugar and oils.

Benefits

For those people who want to cut down on their caffeine content, iced coffee is a much better option than brew coffee. But when it comes to digest, brew coffee is a lot easier to digest than iced coffee. However, both types have a primarily similar set of benefits. They reduce the risk of heart diseases, gout and diabetes.

(Image Courtesy: Mumbai Foodie)