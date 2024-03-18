×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

India's Ras Malai Ranked Second Best Cheese Dessert Globally By Taste Atlas

Taste Atlas released its list of 10 best cheese desserts in the world and the Ras Malai surely has a lot of fan following.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
India's Ras Malai Ranked Second Best Cheese Dessert Globally By Taste Atlas
India's Ras Malai Ranked Second Best Cheese Dessert Globally By Taste Atlas | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taste Atlas has ranked India's beloved Ras Malai as the second best cheese dessert in the world. The food guide released its list of 10 best cheese desserts in the world and the Indian dessert surely has a lot of fan following. India's Ras Malai was preceded by Poland's Sernik. For the unversed, it is a baked cheesecake made with twarog cheese. 

File photo of Ras Malai | Image: Unsplash 

Ras Malai ranks as world's second-best cheese dessert 

Ras Malai is a spongy and creamy delightful treat which is prepared with  fresh cheese called chhena. It is then cooked in sugar syrup and soaked in a cardamom-flavoured sweet milk  syrup which is known as rabdi. For serving and additional flavour, you can top it with almonds and pistachios. 

The top rank cheese dessert, Sernik, is made using egg, sugar, and twarog cheese. It is usually baked on a crumbly cake base and then topped with jelly and fruit. 

Advertisement

The list also includes other renowned cheese desserts, including the classic New York-style cheesecake from the United States, Japanese cheesecake, the Basque cheesecake from Spain, Sfakianopita from Greece, Rakoczi turos from Hungary, Melopita from Greece, Kasekuchen from Germany, and Misa rezy from the Czech Republic. 

File photo of cheesecake | Image: Unsplash 

Meanwhile, earlier, Mumbai's favourite dish Vada Pav received global status after getting featured in a list by Taste Atlas. The name of the list was 'Best Sandwiches In The World' and Vada Pav ranked 19th. Taste Atlas also described the origin of Vada Pav. They said, "This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and cocluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare."

Advertisement

Before this, Indian filter coffee was selected as the number 2 drink among the 10 best-rated coffees around the globe. 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 09:48 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BSP President Mayawati

Lok Sabha Election 2024:

a few seconds ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

a few seconds ago
North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

North Korea Fires Missile

a minute ago
Varun Tej and Ratan Khetri

Matka Is A Biopic

2 minutes ago
'Shakti Swaroopa is Blessing Me': PM Modi Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Remark

PM Hits Back at Rahul

5 minutes ago
SBI’s Electoral Bond data: Full list of recipient political parties

SC Raps SBI over Bonds

7 minutes ago
Samsung is gearing up to enter the smart rings market with the launch of the Galaxy Ring. Offering a seamless blend of style and functionality, this innovative accessory is set to open new doors in the world of wearable technology.

Samsung Galaxy Ring

9 minutes ago
HanuMan

Teja Sajja On HanuMan OTT

11 minutes ago
Ayurvedic Herbs For Weight Loss

Herbs For Weight Loss

11 minutes ago
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked

India News LIVE:

13 minutes ago
Smart Hacks To Prevent Food From Getting Spoiled In Summer

Preventing Food Spoilage

16 minutes ago
DOMS Industries

JM Financial on DOMS

17 minutes ago
What Is Mobility Training?

What's Mobility Training?

18 minutes ago
VinFast Forges Partnership with Leith Automotive Group for First US Dealership Launch

Vingroup stake sale

19 minutes ago
Delhi traffic

Delhi Traffic Advisory

20 minutes ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

Satyendra Jain

20 minutes ago
44% Indian Women Are Planning An All-Girls Trip This Year: NCL Report

Surge In All-Girls Trip

21 minutes ago
BREAKING: Tamilisai Likely to Resign As Telangana Governor, May Contest Lok Sabha Elections

T'gana Guv to Resign

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Japanese Lifestyle Can Help Build Stamina

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Beat The Heat With This Easy Skin Care Routine For Men

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  3. Never Think Jagan Reddy's Party and Congress are Different: PM Modi

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Men's Hairstyles That Are Ideal For Your Face Shape

    Lifestyle14 hours ago

  5. ICG Conducts Medical Evacuation of Crew from Liberian-Flagged Vessel

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo