Taste Atlas has ranked India's beloved Ras Malai as the second best cheese dessert in the world. The food guide released its list of 10 best cheese desserts in the world and the Indian dessert surely has a lot of fan following. India's Ras Malai was preceded by Poland's Sernik. For the unversed, it is a baked cheesecake made with twarog cheese.

File photo of Ras Malai | Image: Unsplash

Ras Malai ranks as world's second-best cheese dessert

Ras Malai is a spongy and creamy delightful treat which is prepared with fresh cheese called chhena. It is then cooked in sugar syrup and soaked in a cardamom-flavoured sweet milk syrup which is known as rabdi. For serving and additional flavour, you can top it with almonds and pistachios.

The top rank cheese dessert, Sernik, is made using egg, sugar, and twarog cheese. It is usually baked on a crumbly cake base and then topped with jelly and fruit.

The list also includes other renowned cheese desserts, including the classic New York-style cheesecake from the United States, Japanese cheesecake, the Basque cheesecake from Spain, Sfakianopita from Greece, Rakoczi turos from Hungary, Melopita from Greece, Kasekuchen from Germany, and Misa rezy from the Czech Republic.

File photo of cheesecake | Image: Unsplash

Meanwhile, earlier, Mumbai's favourite dish Vada Pav received global status after getting featured in a list by Taste Atlas. The name of the list was 'Best Sandwiches In The World' and Vada Pav ranked 19th. Taste Atlas also described the origin of Vada Pav. They said, "This iconic street food is said to have originated from a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya, who worked near the Dadar train station in the 1960s and 1970s. He thought of a way to satiate the hungry workers, and cocluded that the ideal dish should be portable, affordable, and easy to prepare."

Before this, Indian filter coffee was selected as the number 2 drink among the 10 best-rated coffees around the globe.