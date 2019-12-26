Indian Chutneys That Are A Perfect Accompaniment To Every Cuisine Of India

Chutney is known to be one of the staples of Indian cuisine. It is one of the accompaniments in every Indian regional cuisine. Be it daal baati or masala dosa, chutney is always an important element in the meal. Indian cuisine accounts for a variety of chutneys. It is basically an Indian sauce or dip that is made from various vegetables or fruits and flavoured with Indian spices. Here are some of the commonly used Indian chutneys that will treat your taste buds.

Coriander Chutney

One of the most traditional and widely loved Indian chutney, Coriander chutney is a basic preparation made out of coriander, chillies, lemon, and Indian spices. This is one of the major accompaniments in North Indian delicacies. There are many variants of this chutney as some prefer adding mint and curd for more flavour and texture.

Coconut chutney

Coconut chutney is known to be a staple in South Indian cuisine. This is a basic preparation of grated coconut with coriander, lemon, spices. Sometimes lemon is replaced with curd for the tangy flavour and smooth texture in the chutney. It is provided a more enhanced flavour with tadka of mustard seeds and curry leaves.

Tomato chutney

Gujarati Theplas are known to be incomplete without tomato chutneys. Tomato chutney is made with chopped tomatoes cooked in various spices with a sweet aftertaste. Served with Idli, dosa, and vadas. Tomato chutneys provide a tangy and sweet flavour to the meal and also a good combination when paired with coriander chutney.

Pachadi

A pachadi is a South Indian chutney that is essentially prepared with cucumber, yogurt, and coconut. This is a chutney that is light on spices but packed with flavours and ingredients perfect for hot summers. You can also try making a sweet tangy pachadi with pineapples or an equally delicious one with a crisp, fried ladyfinger.

Olive Jaggery Chutney

One of the most common and widely popular chutney in Assam is olive jaggery chutney. This Assamese pickle with olives, jaggery, and honey will leave your taste buds tingling. This can be paired with different kinds of bread.

