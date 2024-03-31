Advertisement

In a culinary world that has shown a high level of acceptance for plant-based diets, Indian vegan delicacies have made a significant mark on the global stage, according to Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide for traditional food. With its rich palette of flavours and diverse ingredients, India, known for its substantial vegan population, has claimed several spots in the guide's list of the world’s best-rated vegan dishes, showcasing the country's culinary prowess and the versatility of vegan cooking.

Delectable Desi vegan dishes

Leading the charge, the beloved Maharashtrian dish, misal pav, secured the 11th position, demonstrating the international appeal of this spicy and savoury delight. Aloo Gobi, a staple in northern Indian kitchens made from potatoes, and cauliflower, along with rajma, a kidney bean curry, and gobi manchurian, an Indo-Chinese fusion dish including fried cauliflower, also earned their rightful places at 20, 22, and 24 spots, respectively.

Other Indian specialties cutting include masala vada, a crunchy fritter from Tamil Nadu, bhelpuri, a puffed rice and vegetable snack, and rajma chawal, a comforting kidney bean curry served with rice. These dishes, ranked 27, 37, and 41, respectively, highlighting the diversity of India's vegan cuisine.

Taste Atlas describes Aloo Gobi as a dish reliant on a harmony of spices such as turmeric, garlic, ginger, cumin, and coriander. The dish's preparation, which involves no added liquid, allows the flavours of these spices to shine, with a recommended garnish of fresh coriander and a splash of lime juice to enhance its taste.

Rajma's history is traced back to central Mexico and Guatemala, showcasing the cross-cultural journey of this locally beloved dish to become a staple in North India. Meanwhile, gobi manchurian, with its sweet and spicy coating, offers two variants, dry and gravy, catering to a range of preferences as either a popular appetiser or a hearty main course.

Ranked 27, masala vada served as an example of making the best use of chana dal, spices, and herbs to create a snack that's both flavourful and satisfying, epitomising the essence of Indian street food culture.