×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Indian Cuisine Delicacies That Made It To The List Of Best Vegan Dishes

Have a look at the best of India's vegan dishes that are are gaining international popularity such as Masala Vada, Misal Pav, and Aloo Gobi.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Vegan dishes
Vegan dishes | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In a culinary world that has shown a high level of acceptance for plant-based diets, Indian vegan delicacies have made a significant mark on the global stage, according to Taste Atlas, an experiential travel guide for traditional food. With its rich palette of flavours and diverse ingredients, India, known for its substantial vegan population, has claimed several spots in the guide's list of the world’s best-rated vegan dishes, showcasing the country's culinary prowess and the versatility of vegan cooking.

Delectable Desi vegan dishes 

Leading the charge, the beloved Maharashtrian dish, misal pav, secured the 11th position, demonstrating the international appeal of this spicy and savoury delight. Aloo Gobi, a staple in northern Indian kitchens made from potatoes, and cauliflower, along with rajma, a kidney bean curry, and gobi manchurian, an Indo-Chinese fusion dish including fried cauliflower, also earned their rightful places at 20, 22, and 24 spots, respectively.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Other Indian specialties cutting include masala vada, a crunchy fritter from Tamil Nadu, bhelpuri, a puffed rice and vegetable snack, and rajma chawal, a comforting kidney bean curry served with rice. These dishes, ranked 27, 37, and 41, respectively, highlighting the diversity of India's vegan cuisine.

Advertisement

Taste Atlas describes Aloo Gobi as a dish reliant on a harmony of spices such as turmeric, garlic, ginger, cumin, and coriander. The dish's preparation, which involves no added liquid, allows the flavours of these spices to shine, with a recommended garnish of fresh coriander and a splash of lime juice to enhance its taste.

 

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

 

Rajma's history is traced back to central Mexico and Guatemala, showcasing the cross-cultural journey of this locally beloved dish to become a staple in North India. Meanwhile, gobi manchurian, with its sweet and spicy coating, offers two variants, dry and gravy, catering to a range of preferences as either a popular appetiser or a hearty main course.

Advertisement

Ranked 27, masala vada served as an example of making the best use of chana dal, spices, and herbs to create a snack that's both flavourful and satisfying, epitomising the essence of Indian street food culture.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 15:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

2 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

3 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

4 minutes ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

4 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

4 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

7 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

10 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

12 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

15 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

16 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

16 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

16 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

17 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

18 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

18 minutes ago
They're Losing MPs, So They're..: DK Shivakumar After BJP Protest Over Assault on Bengaluru Trader

BJP Files Complaint

21 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo