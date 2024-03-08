×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

Indian Filter Coffee Is The Second Best Rated Coffee Beverage In The World - Here's Its Recipe

Indian filter coffee has been ranked number 2 on the list of the highest rated coffee drinks. Here is a recipe to make it at home.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Filter coffee
Filter coffee | Image:Istock
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Starting your day with a crisp cup of filter coffee is the best feeling in the world. The soft rays of the morning sun, your newspaper and a nice cup of filter kaapi or coffee, this is what heaven must feel like. And turns out, the entire world agrees. Rated 4.5 stars, South Indian filter coffee has made it to the list of the highest rated coffee drinks in the world at the 2nd position.

Taste Atlas' list of highest rated coffee | Image: Instagram

Cafe Cubano tops the list

The top 10 of the list is definitely a coffee lover’s delight. Cafe Cubano takes the top spot, while espresso fredo follows after Indian filter coffee. Cappuccino, Vietnamese coffee, ristretto, frappe and Turkish coffee also make it to the lip-smacking list. This list by taste atlas should definitely make it to every caffeine lover’s must-try list.

Recipe of Indian filter coffee

Indian filter coffee, also known as "Kaapi," is a beloved South Indian beverage cherished for its rich flavour and aromatic aroma. Brewed using a traditional metal coffee filter and served with frothy milk, this coffee is a staple in many households and coffee shops across India. Here's how to make authentic Indian filter coffee at home.

Representative image of different coffee drinks | Image: Unsplash

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons of coarsely ground coffee powder (preferably a blend of Arabica and Robusta beans)
  • 1 cup of water
  • 2-3 tablespoons of fresh milk
  • 1-2 teaspoons of sugar (optional, adjust to taste)

Method

  • Start by adding the coarsely ground coffee powder to the top compartment of the metal coffee filter.
  • Gently tamp down the coffee powder using the attached press to ensure even extraction.
  • Boil one cup of water separately in a pot or kettle.
  • Place the coffee filter on top of a heat-resistant container or traditional coffee tumbler.
    Pour the boiled water over the coffee powder in the filter, ensuring that all the coffee grounds are saturated.
  • Cover the filter with the lid and allow the coffee decoction to drip slowly into the container below. This process may take several minutes, so be patient.
  • While the coffee decoction is brewing, heat the milk in a separate saucepan or microwave until it is hot but not boiling.
  • Once the coffee decoction has fully dripped into the container, remove the filter and discard the used coffee grounds.
  • Pour the desired amount of coffee decoction into a serving cup or mug.
  • Add sugar to taste, if desired, and stir until dissolved.
  • Finally, pour the frothy milk into the cup, holding back the foam with a spoon if necessary to achieve the perfect ratio of coffee to milk.
Published March 8th, 2024 at 17:11 IST

