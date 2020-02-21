Indian Food For Dogs: 5 Items To Avoid To Maintain A Healthy Diet For Your Dog

We consider dogs as part of our family but feeding them the same food that we eat might not be a very good idea. Dogs are not used to eat the oily and fatty food that we Indians usually eat. There is a high chance of them getting diarrhoea and stomach problems because of it. Here is a list of 5 Indian food items that are not dog-friendly.

Salty Indian food

Humans have a habit of eating food that is high on salts but that is not a good idea when it comes to feeding the same food to dogs. Excessive salt might lead to salt poisoning or water deprivation in dogs. Such salty food can cause vomiting, diarrhoea, and seizures.

Fried and fatty meat

Indians have a habit of eating chicken and feeding the leftovers to their dog. However, that is not always a good idea. High-fat foods can trigger an upset stomach for the dogs. Make sure that the meat being served to the dogs is never raw or undercooked and also it shouldn’t be high on fats.

Dairy products

Dairy products are an integral part of an Indian’s diet, be it milk, cheese, paneer etc. But slipping even a tiny piece of cheese or paneer to your dog might be too risky. Dairy products can cause dogs to vomit, have diarrhoea, or develop gastrointestinal diseases. Feeding your favourite basundi or kheer might not be a good idea. It can also trigger multiple food allergies and itching.

Onions and garlic

Onions and garlic constitute a major chunk of Indian cuisine. They both contain thiosulphate, which is known to cause stomach problems and a severe form of anaemia. Garlic also can cause damage to red blood cells. Therefore, keeping food items that contain onion and garlic away from your dog is a good idea.

Food containing lemon

Lemons and food containing lemon are very harmful to the dogs. It can cause dogs to have gastrointestinal symptoms like vomiting and diarrhoea. If it is consumed in excess, it can show more severe symptoms like muscle tremors, difficulty in walking, liver failure and also be as fatal as death.