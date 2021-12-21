Indians Ordered 2 Biryanis Per Second On Swiggy In 2021, What Else Did They Order? Check

Recently, Swiggy has released its sixth annual StatEATstics report. According to the report, Indians ordered 115 Biryanis per minute, which continues to remain on the top of the charts for over six years now. The StatEATstics order analysis is based on the orders received by Swiggy for all its services, including food delivery, grocery on Instamart, pick up and drop service by Swiggy Genie and HealthHub.

Indians order over 115 Biryanis per minute

The report suggests the top snack has been Desi Samosa followed by Pav Bhaji, which is India's second favourite with 2.1 million orders. Gulab Jamun was the most ordered dessert on the app, which is followed by Rasmalai. The report suggests Pan Asian, Indian, and Chinese were among the top three cuisines ordered, while Mexican and Korean were fourth and fifth respectively.

stats 1: 6,04,44,000 biryanis were ordered in 2021



stats 2: 6,04,44,000 people smiled immediately after getting "delivered" notification — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 21, 2021

Cheese-garlic bread, Popcorn and French Fries were the most ordered food items after 10 pm. While 7-9 pm were the busiest hours for the delivery partners. Instamart delivered over 28 million packs of fruits and vegetables alone in 2021. Tomatoes, bananas, onions, potatoes, and green chillies were the top five fruits and veggies.

As per the report, there is a new trend that shows health-focused restaurants seeing more demand as they search for healthy food on the food delivery app doubled this year. The health-focused restaurants witnessed a 200% increase in orders. In terms of the health-conscious city, Bangalore secured the top position, followed by Hyderabad, and Mumbai.

Among other essential deliveries, Instamart also delivered one lakh masks and approximately four lakh soaps and handwashes. It also delivered 70,000 packs of band-aid, 55,000 packs of diapers, and three lakh packs of sanitary napkins. The 'medicine' category on Genie registered an increase of 288.79%. Between April-June 2021, Swiggy Genie delivered over 600 meals per day, which were prepared by COVID heroes like Sathya Sai Trust and Hyatt Regency and others.

The report suggests locals in Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Mumbai ordered over eight lakh kgs of batter this year. In terms of tips, Chennai was the most generous city where a Swiggy delivery partner was tipped Rs 6,000 for a single order.

Image: Unsplash/PTI