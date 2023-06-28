Indigenous 'Reaper' TAPAS Completes 200th Flight, User Trials To Begin Soon

The TAPAS Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV), developed indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), successfully completed its 200th flight, marking a significant milestone for India's defence capabilities. The demonstration took place at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka on Tuesday (June 27) and was witnessed by a Tri- services team, who were introduced to the UAV for the first time.

200th flight of TAPAS UAV was demonstrated to the Tri services team for the first time at ATR chitradurga on 27th June 2023. Tri services team appreciated the indigenous efforts for development of UAV. TAPAS is now ready for user evaluation trials@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/otzbPi1c3U June 27, 2023

3 Things You Should Know

DRDO tweeted, "Tri-services team appreciated the indigenous efforts for the development of UAV. TAPAS is now ready for user evaluation trials," bringing it one step closer to potential integration into the Indian Armed Forces.

The forces would assess the capabilities of the drone in real-world scenarios upon the initiation of its user trials. These trials will thoroughly evaluate the UAV's operational efficiency, suitability for various defence applications, and overall effectiveness.

The Tapas UAV's first public flight took place earlier this year at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The unmanned aerial platform can operate both in day and night conditions, the UAV can be controlled remotely or execute pre-programmed flight plans autonomously with precision and flexibility.

TAPAS: India’s homegrown MALE drone

(Image: DRDO)

TAPAS-BH is a Medium Altitude long endurance (MALE) UAV with an operating altitude of 30,000 ft, an endurance of 24 hrs with Electro-Optical & Synthetic Aperture Radar payloads, and a range of 250 km. It can carry an array of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kg. The drone is a platform designed to perform Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance missions for the Indian Armed Forces.

The mission requirements are to provide continuous wide area coverage and yet be able to identify small targets. Also known as Rustom-II, the drone is comparable to HERON drones in the same class. This versatility and endurance makes it a valuable asset for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, tracking, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements across the three services.

Tapas linked with Indian Navy

The achievement by the DRDO comes on the heels of another notable feat, just days ago, the DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the transfer of the Tapas UAV's command and control capabilities from a remote ground station to the onboard INS Subhadra, a warship located 148 kilometres from the Karwar naval base. The flawless transfer of control demonstrated the UAV's exceptional capabilities and its potential to improve the operational capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Acquisition of MQ-9 Reapers will revitalise domestic drones

Amidst these accomplishments, it is worth noting that India recently struck a multi-billion dollar deal with the United States to procure 31 MQ-9B drones for all three services. The deal is a prudent decision taken by the Ministry of Defense and the defence acquisition council in the wake of Pakistan’s growing Turkish and Chinese UCAV fleet and China’s already established prowess in the drone manufacturing sector. When the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on June 15 announced, the progress achieved in the development of the indigenous Tapas UAV would help India build its own Reaper. DAC, during the Joint meeting, also stated similar drones would also be acquired from domestic sources, emphasising the intent towards being self-reliant, while the acquisition of the MQ-9 Reaper signifies wise decision-making of the Indian MoD to tackle the China-Pakistan nexus by bridging the operational gaps in unmanned warfare capabilities. Also, the assembly and manufacturing components of the Reaper would boost DRDO’s knowledge, experience, and other skills manifold.