With its refreshing crunch and high water content, cucumber is the perfect ingredient to add to your summer diet. Not only is it hydrating and low in calories, but it also offers a plethora of health benefits, including improved hydration, digestion, and skin health. Here are five innovative ways to add cucumber to your summer meals and snacks.

Kachumbar

Kachumbar is a traditional Indian salad made with cucumber, tomatoes, onions, and fresh herbs, seasoned with lemon juice, salt, and spices. This colourful and flavourful salad is the perfect accompaniment to grilled meats, rice dishes, or enjoyed on its own as a light and refreshing snack. Experiment with different variations by adding ingredients such as bell peppers, cilantro, or chili peppers to suit your taste preferences.

Cucumber smoothie

Blend cucumber slices with your favorite fruits, such as pineapple, mango, or strawberries, along with Greek yogurt, coconut water, and a handful of spinach for a refreshing and nutritious smoothie. Cucumber adds a subtle sweetness and extra hydration to the smoothie while boosting its nutritional content with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Enjoy it as a post-workout snack or a cooling treat on a hot summer day.

Cucumber wraps

Replace traditional tortillas or bread with thinly sliced cucumber to create light and healthy wraps for your favorite fillings. Simply spread hummus or cream cheese on cucumber slices and layer with sliced turkey, avocado, lettuce, and sprouts before rolling them up into bite-sized wraps. These cucumber wraps are perfect for picnics, lunches, or as a refreshing appetizer for summer gatherings.

Cucumber sushi

For a creative twist on traditional sushi, swap out rice for thinly sliced cucumber to create low-carb and gluten-free cucumber sushi rolls. Fill the cucumber slices with ingredients such as smoked salmon, avocado, cucumber sticks, and cream cheese, then roll them up tightly and slice into bite-sized pieces. Serve with soy sauce, wasabi, and pickled ginger for a refreshing and satisfying sushi alternative.

Cucumber salad

Create a simple and delicious cucumber salad by combining thinly sliced cucumbers with red onion, feta cheese, olives, cherry tomatoes, and fresh herbs, dressed with a tangy vinaigrette made with olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and Dijon mustard. This vibrant and flavorful salad is the perfect side dish for grilled meats, seafood, or enjoyed on its own as a light and refreshing summer meal.