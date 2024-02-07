English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 00:42 IST

Interesting facts of bread that you can't miss today

Bread, a simple yet wonderful creation, has been an excellent friend to humanity for millennia. Know about its fun facts to eat more bread.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ezekiel bread
Ezekiel bread | Image:Unsplash
Bread, a simple yet remarkable creation, has been a faithful companion to humanity for millennia. Whether it's the comforting aroma of a fresh loaf wafting through a kitchen or the crispy exterior of a well-baked baguette, bread has woven itself into the fabric of cultures worldwide.

From the bustling streets of Paris to the serene villages in India, bread transcends borders, offering diverse flavours and forms. As we delve into bread, let's uncover seven fun facts that may surprise even the most avid bread enthusiasts.

Bread is made up of baked dough

The ingredients in the dough can vary, the essentials include water and wheat flour. However, the magic happens when additional components like yeast and salt join the mix.

Image credits: Unsplash

Most bread is leavened

Most bread owes its airy texture to the process of leavening. This entails incorporating yeast or another rising agent into the dough. The tiny microorganisms in yeast consume sugars and release carbon dioxide, causing the dough to expand and rise.

Image credits: Unsplash

The biggest loaf of bread ever made

In 2008, Joaquim Gonçalves in Brazil achieved this feat, baking a loaf that weighed a staggering 1,571 kilograms. This great creation symbolized dedication and passion for baking, earning its place in history on Guinness World Records Day.

Image credits: Unsplash

Kinds of bread

The world of bread is vast and diverse, boasting over 100 varieties. From the robust flavours of pumpernickel to the tangy notes of sourdough, each type tells a unique story rooted in tradition and regional influences.

Breaking the bread

The act of breaking bread together fosters a sense of camaraderie, transcending cultural and linguistic boundaries. In a world often divided, this shared custom reinforces the notion that, at its core, humanity is bound by everyday sustenance and a desire for harmony.

Bread as currency

In ancient Egypt, the importance of bread reached such heights that it served as a medium of exchange, akin to modern-day money. This intriguing fact emphasizes how vital bread is to daily existence, serving as a means of cash and representing stable economic conditions.

To treat infections Ancient Egyptians used mouldy bread

The mould produced chemicals that inhibited bacterial growth, showcasing an early understanding of the potential therapeutic properties within everyday ingredients. This historical nugget not only adds depth to the narrative of bread but also underscores the interconnectedness of culinary and medicinal practices in ancient cultures.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

In conclusion, as we revel in the delightful aroma and taste of our favourite bread, let's also appreciate the rich tapestry of stories, traditions, and innovations that have shaped this timeless culinary treasure.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 00:42 IST

