International Dog Day: 5 Simple Homemade Dog Food Recipes That You Can Try

International Dog Day is celebrated on August 26, every year. The main aim of the day is to shed light on the plight of dogs and encourage adoption of these goofy creatures. International Dog Day celebrated the importance of dogs in everyone’s life. On this auspicious day, we have compiled a few homemade dog food recipes for you. Take a look:

Dog Donuts

Ingredients

2 eggs

½ cup peanut butter

1/3 cup Coconut Oil

1 cup oats

1 cup Flour

Greek Yoghurt

Bacon Bits

How to make Dog Donuts?

Pre-heat oven to 375 degrees. Take a large bowl, combine all ingredients leaving yoghurt and bacon. Mix it well until a firm dough is formed. Use your hands to shape the dough as a donut. Bake it in the preheated oven for about 14 minutes approximately. Allow it to cool, and remove the doughnuts. Dip each doughnut carefully in the yoghurt and sprinkle it with bacon bits. Place the doughnut in the freezer for a few moments for freezing the yoghurt.

Bacon glazed bones

Ingredients

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 ½ cups of whole wheat flour

¼ cup oil

2 eggs

½ cup peanut butter

1 cup pumpkin

¼ cup smooth peanut butter

2 tablespoons bacon grease or any other fat

How to make Bacon glazed bones?

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine eggs, pumpkin, peanut butter, oil in a bowl. Add baking soda and wheat flour, stir and knead until the dough is formed. Roll out the dough and cut it in the shape of dog bones with a cookie cutter. Bake it for 15 minutes. Whisk the bacon grease with peanut butter and drizzle it over the treats and cook it till the glaze hardens.

Spinach, Carrot and Zucchini treats

Ingredients

1 cup chopped baby spinach

1 shredded zucchini

1 peeled & shredded carrot

3 cups of whole wheat

½ cup oats

2 eggs

¼ cup peanut butter

1 cup pumpkin puree

How to make Spinach, carrot & Zucchini treats?

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. In an electric mixer, combine pumping puree, peanut butter and eggs. Gradually add oats and flour at low speed, beat it until its mixed well. Later, add carrot, zucchini and spinach in it. Knead the dough until all the ingredients are well combined. Use cookie cutters to get the desired shape. Place it in the oven for about 20-25 minutes. Let it cool completely.

Cheddar Bacon Dog Treats

Ingredients

2 eggs

4 strips cooked and crumbled bacon

½ cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 ½ cup oats

How to make cheddar bacon dog treats?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Add oats, bacon, cheese in a food processor and mix it until a crumb-like consistency is formed. Then add 2 eggs until the mixture resembles a sticky dough. Sprinkle flour on the cutting board and roll out the dough. Cut in the desired shape with the help of a cookie cutter. Bake for about 20 minutes and then let it cool.

Chicken and wild rice biscuits

Ingredients

1 egg

¼ tablespoon salt

2 ½ cup of flour

½ chicken stock

½ cooked cold wild rice

Boneless chicken boiled and grilled chicken breast

How to make chicken and wild rice biscuits?

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine chicken, rice and chicken stock blend it until a paste is formed. Add flour, salt, egg and chicken paste in a bowl and mix well. Sprinkle flour on a flat surface and knead the dough. Cut it in the desired shape and bake for 25-30 minutes. Allow it to cool and serve.

