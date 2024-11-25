Internet Split As NRI Woman Shares Tips On “How To Avoid The Smell Of Indian Food”

A viral video by Indian content creator Shivee Chauhan, who resides in San Francisco, US, has garnered over 7 million views on Instagram and left the internet divided.

In the video, Chauhan addresses a common racial stereotype that people from India often carry the smell of curry and shares her tips for avoiding lingering food smells on clothing.

NRI woman shares tips on how to avoid Indian food smell, internet split

"I love Indian food, but I also hate going out smelling like Indian food," Chauhan says at the beginning of the reel. She highlights how strong aromas from ingredients like onions, garlic, and spices tend to cling to clothes.

To tackle this, Chauhan recommends designating “cooking clothes” specifically for meal preparation and changing out of work attire immediately after returning home. She also warns against wearing jackets in the kitchen, as they can trap food smells that don't go away even after dry cleaning.

"The smell of onion, garlic, and other spices really sticks to the clothes that you’re wearing. So, it is worth it to have clothes that you cook in and always change out of office clothes as soon as you come back home," she explains.

Mixed online reactions

While the reel has sparked significant engagement, it has also stirred a heated debate. Some users criticized the approach, labelling it unnecessary or perpetuating stereotypes. Comments like “No way it smells that bad” and “I think this is a white people concept”, while others bluntly suggested, “How about washing your clothes and taking a shower?”

However, many others praised Chauhan for her authenticity and practical advice. Supportive comments included, “Everyone should appreciate this video,” and “I wish every Indian is as great as you.”