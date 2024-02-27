Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:51 IST
Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of Regular White Rice? Let's Find Out
Brown rice offers more health benefits than white rice. Let's understand the benefits of consuming white rice.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Brown rice is a nutrient-rich source of energizing carbs and is often considered as a healthy substitute of regular white rice. It is said that it offers more health benefits than white rice. Brown rice's wholeness is what benefits the consumers. This includes heart health, blood sugar control, weight management, and more.
Let’s dive into the benefits of consuming brown rice.
Advertisement
Rich in antioxidants
Brown rice contains many types of antioxidants, including phenolic compounds, flavonoids, anthocyanins, and others. For the unversed, phenolic compounds are a common antioxidant group. They are known to protect cells against damage caused from diseases like type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancer. These antioxidants also help in maintaining heart health.
Advertisement
Weight management
Brown rice may be beneficial when it comes to weight management. According to a 2019 Japanese study, compared to white rice, brown rice was not found to be associated with weight gain. Reports suggest that Japanese workers who ate an equal amount of white rice gained more than 6.5 pounds within a one-year time span.
Advertisement
Therefore, eating brown rice helps keep your weight stable. It is also associated with an increase in the metabolic rate.
Blood sugar regulation
Brown rice also plays a very important role in regulating blood sugar levels. It is also associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
The bran layer is why it takes a while for people to digest brown rice. Also, it could be why eating brown rice prevents your blood sugar levels from getting high.
Advertisement
Heart health
Cardiovascular disease, also known as CVD, comes in many forms including high blood pressure, heart disease, heart stroke, and more. Eating brown rice helps you lower the risk of developing a CVD.
Advertisement
As a part of a study, a diet consisting of brown rice was shown to significantly reduce inflammatory markers, including C-reactive protein. It also lowered other CVD factors.
Advertisement
Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:51 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.