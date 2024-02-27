Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of Regular White Rice? Let's Find Out

Advertisement

Brown rice is a nutrient-rich source of energizing carbs and is often considered as a healthy substitute of regular white rice. It is said that it offers more health benefits than white rice. Brown rice's wholeness is what benefits the consumers. This includes heart health, blood sugar control, weight management, and more.

Let’s dive into the benefits of consuming brown rice.

File photo of brown rice | Image: Unsplash

Rich in antioxidants

Brown rice contains many types of antioxidants, including phenolic compounds, flavonoids, anthocyanins, and others. For the unversed, phenolic compounds are a common antioxidant group. They are known to protect cells against damage caused from diseases like type 2 diabetes, obesity, cancer. These antioxidants also help in maintaining heart health.

Weight management

Brown rice may be beneficial when it comes to weight management. According to a 2019 Japanese study, compared to white rice, brown rice was not found to be associated with weight gain. Reports suggest that Japanese workers who ate an equal amount of white rice gained more than 6.5 pounds within a one-year time span.

Therefore, eating brown rice helps keep your weight stable. It is also associated with an increase in the metabolic rate.

Blood sugar regulation

Brown rice also plays a very important role in regulating blood sugar levels. It is also associated with a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The bran layer is why it takes a while for people to digest brown rice. Also, it could be why eating brown rice prevents your blood sugar levels from getting high.

Heart health

Cardiovascular disease, also known as CVD, comes in many forms including high blood pressure, heart disease, heart stroke, and more. Eating brown rice helps you lower the risk of developing a CVD.

As a part of a study, a diet consisting of brown rice was shown to significantly reduce inflammatory markers, including C-reactive protein. It also lowered other CVD factors.