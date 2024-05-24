Advertisement

Khapli wheat, also known as emmer wheat or Farro, is an ancient grain that has been cultivated for thousands of years. Unlike modern wheat, which has been extensively hybridised, Khapli wheat remains largely unchanged from its original form. This variety of wheat is known for its hardy nature, being more resistant to pests and diseases, and can be grown in less fertile soils. It is primarily grown in parts of India, especially in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Nutritional profile

Khapli wheat is rich in nutrients, making it a valuable addition to the diet. It contains high levels of protein, dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals. It is especially noted for its high content of B vitamins, magnesium, and iron. Additionally, Khapli wheat has a low glycemic index, which makes it suitable for people managing blood sugar levels.

Benefits of adding Khapli Wheat to your daily diet

Khapli wheat | Image: Unsplash

Rich in dietary fibre

One of the standout benefits of Khapli wheat is its high dietary fibre content. Fibre is essential for maintaining a healthy digestive system, preventing constipation, and promoting regular bowel movements. A diet high in fibre can also help in managing weight by providing a feeling of fullness and reducing overall calorie intake.

Supports heart health

Khapli wheat is beneficial for heart health due to its high fibre content and the presence of essential fatty acids. Consuming fibre-rich foods like Khapli wheat can help lower cholesterol levels, reduce blood pressure, and improve overall cardiovascular health. The magnesium found in Khapli wheat also plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy heart rhythm.

Better blood sugar levels

With a low glycemic index, Khapli wheat is a good choice for people with diabetes or those looking to manage their blood sugar levels. Foods with a low glycemic index are digested and absorbed more slowly, leading to a gradual rise in blood sugar and insulin levels. This helps in avoiding the spikes and crashes in blood sugar associated with high-glycemic foods.

High protein content

Khapli wheat is a good source of plant-based protein, which is vital for muscle repair, growth, and overall body function. Including Khapli wheat in your diet can be particularly beneficial for vegetarians and vegans who need to meet their protein requirements from non-animal sources.

Khapli wheat | Image: Unsplash

Rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants play a crucial role in protecting the body against oxidative stress and inflammation. Khapli wheat contains a variety of antioxidants, including polyphenols and flavonoids, which can help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease.

Gluten-friendly o ption

While Khapli wheat does contain gluten, it has been noted to be more easily digestible compared to modern wheat varieties. Some people with gluten sensitivity (but not celiac disease) may find that they can tolerate Khapli wheat better than other wheat types.