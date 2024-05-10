Is Sattu A Replacement For Protein Powder? Decoding Myths Around This Summer Cooler

Advertisement

As the scorching heat of summer intensifies, finding the perfect drink to quench thirst and maintain health becomes essential. While many turn to sugary cold drinks for quick relief, these beverages often do more harm than good. Instead, a traditional Indian remedy, Sattu Sherbet, emerges as a nutritious alternative that not only refreshes but also offers numerous health benefits.

What is sattu?

Sattu, often hailed as a superfood, is made from dry-roasted Bengal gram. This nutrient-rich ingredient is gluten-free and packed with essential minerals such as iron, calcium, and magnesium. It boasts a low glycemic index, making it an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes. With about 22 grams of protein per 100 grams and a rich fiber content, Sattu supports digestion and aids in weight management.

Historical significance and nutritional value

"Sattu was historically used by soldiers and travelers for its durability and energy-boosting properties," explains nutrition expert Kanikka Malhotra. It served as a quick source of nourishment and was particularly favored by Chhatrapati Shivaji's army due to its high energy yield and ease of preparation.

Sattu's impressive nutritional profile includes:

Protein: It is a significant source of plant-based protein, essential for muscle repair and growth.

Fibre: Sattu promotes digestive health and regularity.

Vitamins and minerals: Rich in B-complex vitamins, it supports overall health and vitality.

Complex carbohydrates: It provides sustained energy release, ideal for managing blood sugar levels.

Heart health: The fiber in Sattu helps reduce cholesterol levels, while potassium aids in blood pressure management.\

Sattu vs Protein Powder

While protein powders are popular among fitness enthusiasts for their high protein content and ease of use, Sattu offers a more natural alternative. It's known as the 'poor man's protein' because of its affordability and high nutritional value without any artificial additives. Unlike many protein powders, Sattu is free from sweeteners and fillers, making it a cleaner protein source.

Image crediyt: Unsplash

Consumption and potential side effects

Sattu can be consumed as a sherbet, which is both cooling and hydrating during the summer months. However, newcomers to Sattu should start with small amounts to avoid digestive issues such as gas or bloating due to its high fiber content.

As summer beckons, incorporating sattu into your diet can be a smart way to stay hydrated and energized. With its multitude of health benefits, Sattu sherbet is not just a beverage but a nourishing treat that promises to keep you cool and healthy through the hot weather, proving to be much more than just a momentary relief from the heat.