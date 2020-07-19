Is Today National Ice Cream Day? Know All About The Day And How It Is Celebrated

Every year, National Ice Cream Day is celebrated on the third Sunday of July. In 2020, National Ice Cream Day will be celebrated on July 19. Read ahead to know all about National Ice Cream Day and more-

National Ice Cream Day

Years ago, in 1984, President Ronald Reagan declared the month of July as National Ice Cream Month. He announced that the National Ice Cream Day will be held on the third Sunday in July. Since ages, many people have been fond of this delicious food item, known as ice cream.

Thousands of years ago, people who stayed at the Persian Empire used to put a ball of snow in a bowl and poured some concentrated grape-juice over it in order to enjoy it as a treat. Especially when it would be hot outside, this dish would be their saviour.

During the summertime, they would place the snow in underground chambers that were known as yakchal, that helped with the temperatures and kept the snow from melting. The Persians were so in love with the traditional form of ice cream that they would hike to the mountain tops by their summer capital in order to gather snowfall and make snowballs to preserve them and enjoy them later.

Italy is originally the birthplace of the ice cream that people enjoy today. The Italians give credit to Antonio Latini for the discovery of ice cream. Antonio Latini was born in 1642 and created a milk-based sorbet. In the United States, the Quaker colonists earned the nod for bringing their own ice recipes over with them. They opened the first few ice cream shops, including shops in New York City and other cities during the colonial era.

How to make ice cream at home on ice-cream day 2020?

Ingredients

¾ cup of white sugar

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

2 ¼ cups of milk

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

Recipe